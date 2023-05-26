Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OCEAN CITY — Jessica Mooney, one of Ocean City High School's talented freshman softball pitchers, led the Red Raiders to a 7-1 win over Pinelands Regional on Friday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.

Mooney pitched a quick two-hitter for the top-seeded Red Raiders (20-8), walking two and striking out 14. She also singled, doubled, score on run and drove in one.

Ocean City gradually took command as it scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, one in the fifth and three in the sixth. The Red Raiders collected 12 hits. Ninth-seeded Pinelands fell to 11-10.

"I kind of went into it knowing that they would get a couple hits," said Mooney, a 15-year-old Upper Township resident. "We started off really loud, so that was a lot of help that we went into it very excited. They kind of got a little excited too, but I think that we kept our energy up, so I think that helped a lot."

The Red Raiders will host fifth-seeded Shawnee on Wednesday at a time to be determined in a sectional semifinal. Shawnee beat 13th-seeded Lacey Township 13-1 in five innings Wednesday in its quarterfinal.

Brooke Douglas, Ocean City's other freshman pitcher, was playing shortstop against Pinelands and leaped high to catch a line drive in the seventh inning and made a throw to end the game on a double play.

"We have a really young pitching staff, two freshmen, Jessica Mooney and Brooke Douglas, and both really have become the backbone of our team," Ocean City coach Carrie Merritt said. "We're fortunate to have not one pitcher but two pitchers who put in really good innings on the mound.

"We definitely got clutch hits today. We came back Tuesday for our first round after a layoff ( to get a 5-3 win over 16th-seeded Highland Regional) and just felt a lag. But we had a couple good practices and really brought in the energy. They came in today start to finish with excitement. They were clutch at bat and a had couple really good defensive plays. That hit (caught by Douglas at the end) could have let them back in a little bit, so that was clutch."

Merritt said that the Shawnee game will be tough, but that O.C. has nothing to lose at this point.

"From 5-15 last year to the semifinals of South Jersey Group III this year," Merritt said. "I'm pretty proud of these kids."

Merritt gave credit to O.C. athletic director Mike Pellegrino for scheduling tough teams early in the season that would get the team ready for the playoffs.

Center fielder MacKenzie Segich, Ocean City's leadoff batter, led with three hits, and designated player Carlee Hiddeman added two. Gabrielle Bowen hit an RBI double in the first inning. Second baseman Taylor Vaugh hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to make it 7-1. Earlier, she hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

"It felt really good to get the ball out and to finally get on base," said Vaugh, a 15-year-old sophomore from Galloway Township. "I felt all the energy from my teammates in the dugout, and we were all like connected, and it was really great."

Wildcats pitcher Eleanna Meola struck out four and walked none. Pinelands scored in the fourth inning when Joslyn Peterson walked, took second and third on wild pitches and scored when Kaydence Arleth hit into a fielder's choice. Arleth also singled, and Hailey Giberson doubled.

"Give credit to Ocean City," Pinelands coach Keith Lowe said. "I thought Mooney did a nice job of mixing spots. She changed the plane on us, and we were chasing balls that we had no business chasing. As the game went on, we did a better job of staying off of that. We had better at bats, but it was too late.

"But I'm really proud of my girls. I think they worked hard, and I think there was a lot of young players who learned a lot today."