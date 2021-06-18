 Skip to main content
Ocean City to play for its first state baseball championship Saturday night
Ocean City to play for its first state baseball championship Saturday night

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City baseball game

Ocean City's James Mancini awaits a throw to make a tag as Egg Harbor Township's Jacob Dembin slides into second base during a regular-season game last month.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Ocean City High School baseball team will try to win the fist state title in the program’s history Saturday.

The Red Raiders (19-7) will play Pascack Valley (24-5) for the Group III championship at 7 p.m. at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field in Mercer County’s Veterans Park.

This is Ocean City’s third state final appearance. The Red Raiders lost 15-3 to Cranford in 2010 and 7-2 to Northern Highlands in 2016.

On Saturday, Ocean City is expected to start senior pitcher Gannon Brady, who is 2-0 in the state tournament and in 50 innings this season has a 1.96 ERA and 77 strikeouts.

Ben Hoag (33 runs scored), Matt Nunan (24 RBIs) and Tommy Finnegan (17 RBIs) lead the Ocean City offense.

Pascack Valley is making the first state final appearance in program history. The Indians have allowed a total of six runs in their five state tournament win this spring.

Cole Porter allowed six hits and struck out five as Pascack Valley beat Millburn 5-3 in a state semifinal Monday. Jared Shiffman and Anthony Sodano have also pitched well for the Indians in the tournament.

Sodano allowed two hits and a run in 6 1/3 innings as Pascack Valley beat Teaneck 5-1 in the North 1 sectional final June 11.

