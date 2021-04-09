Ocean City takes hard-fought 35-32 wrestling win over Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — Entering his 132-pound bout, Liam Cupit just had to win to clinch the meet for the Ocean City High School wrestling team.

When his match was over, the second-year wrestler said he felt as if he was on top of the world.

Cupit earned a 9-4 decision, leading the Red Raiders to a 35-32 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference meet Friday night.

Ocean City led 32-26 before Cupit’s bout, which was the second-to-last match. His three-point decision gave the Red Raiders a 35-26 advantage, a deficit the Braves could not overcome with only one bout left.

“It was a really close match,” said Cupit, 17, of Upper Township. “I just wanted to keep my team in it. So I went out there and did what I had to do.”

Cupit trailed 4-2 in the second period but eventually tied it. He then earned two points at the buzzer via a takedown. He earned another point with an escape to start the third period en route to victory.

“It was really back-and-forth,” Cupit said. “It was a crazy match. Definitely one of the best matches I have ever been in.”