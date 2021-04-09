Ocean City takes hard-fought 35-32 wrestling win over Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — Entering his 132-pound bout, Liam Cupit just had to win to clinch the meet for the Ocean City High School wrestling team.
When his match was over, the second-year wrestler said he felt as if he was on top of the world.
Cupit earned a 9-4 decision, leading the Red Raiders to a 35-32 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference meet Friday night.
Ocean City led 32-26 before Cupit’s bout, which was the second-to-last match. His three-point decision gave the Red Raiders a 35-26 advantage, a deficit the Braves could not overcome with only one bout left.
“It was a really close match,” said Cupit, 17, of Upper Township. “I just wanted to keep my team in it. So I went out there and did what I had to do.”
Cupit trailed 4-2 in the second period but eventually tied it. He then earned two points at the buzzer via a takedown. He earned another point with an escape to start the third period en route to victory.
“It was really back-and-forth,” Cupit said. “It was a crazy match. Definitely one of the best matches I have ever been in.”
Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun preaches to his team that good things happen when you work hard. Cupit exemplifies that with a strong work ethic at practice, and it showed Friday, Calhoun said.
“We knew we had a chance with him,” said Calhoun, whose birthday was Friday. “And he went out there and did his job. It was great to see. ... I told him to win this for himself. Don’t worry about the team score. Just go out and have fun.”
Prior to working at Ocean City, Calhoun taught health and physical education for 12 years at Williamstown. He coached the Braves’ wrestling team for eight seasons.
“Williamstown does a great job with everything,” Calhoun said. “My buddy is the head coach (Jon Jernegan). Their assistant coaches are all my friends. It’s cool coming back and competing with them.”
Ocean City’s Charley Cossaboone earned a 17-0 tech fall in 3 minutes, 26 seconds at 152 to tie the meet 5-5. Joey Garcia tied it again 8-8 with a 7-0 decision at 170.
Williamstown then won three straight bouts to take a 20-8 lead, including a pin in 2:19 by former St. Augustine Prep standout Mike Misita. He moved up to 220 from 195 this season.
Matt Christy got a first-period pin at 285, cutting the Red Raiders’ deficit to 20-14. Three straight forfeits by Williamstown gave Ocean City a 32-20 lead.
“The kids did what they had to do to win the match,” Calhoun said. “We are happy about the win.”
Match began at 145
106—Jacob Melini OC by forfeit;
113—Jackson Smith OC by forfeit;
120—Aiden Leypoldt OC by forfeit;
126—Cesare Riccio W p. Jake Myers, 5:37;
132—Liam Cupit OC d. Cody Eldred, 9-4;
138—Taylor Robinson W p. Jon Wootton, 0:25;
145—Joseph Clark W tf. Ryan Callahan (16-0, 4:49);
152—Charley Cossaboone OC tf. Frank Allen (17-0, 3:26);
