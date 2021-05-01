Ocean City suffers first loss of season, ready to get back to work

On Monday, the Red Raiders trailed 5-0 after the first quarter in their 12-9 win over Cherokee. So, the slow starts this season need to be addressed, Grimley said.

"We just have to put the ball in the back of the net," Grimley said. "We had solid defense. They only had five goals. We have to come out firing. A little more energy will be great. Can't let it go down like that again.

"And we just have to learn to finish and keep the ball moving."

Haddonfield led 4-3 after Nolan Tully scored his second goal of the game in the third quarter. Finley Morgan also scored twice, including early in the fourth to extend Haddonfield's lead to 5-3.

With 8 minutes, 42 seconds left, Grimley made some great moves and ripped a shot into the net that pulled O.C. to within one. LaTorre called Grimley "an elite talent."

"He is 100% the best, if not one of the best, freshman in the entire state of New Jersey," LaTorre said. "To step into our offense and do what he is doing, that is remarkable."

Ocean City generated a few chances in the last seven minutes, including some shots that bounced in front of the net, just short of going in. Ocean City has yet to play with its full starting lineup this season due to contact tracing.