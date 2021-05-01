Ocean City suffers first loss of season, ready to get back to work

OCEAN CITY — It was an intense, physical battle between undefeated teams.
And after a difficult first quarter, the Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the season, 5-4 to Haddonfield in a nonconference game at Carey Stadium on Saturday.
The Red Raiders (4-1) committed some penalties early and played with a man down for 5 minutes in the first quarter. Haddonfield (6-0) took advantage and led 3-0 after 12 minutes of play.
That proved to be costly.
"Haddonfield was just the better team (Saturday). I told my guys right after the game, and it's the truth, we didn't deserve to win," Ocean City ninth-year coach Joe LaTorre said. "We made more mistakes than them. We also didn't take advantage of our opportunities. They took advantage of one more opportunity than us. They deserved (Saturday's) win."
Pat Grimley continued his hot start to his freshman campaign for Ocean City.
The 15-year-old from Margate scored twice and added two assists. He leads the team with 13 goals this season.
"Definitely my teammates help me out to get open shots," Grimley said. "It's really a team game. Without my seniors, I couldn't do anything. They help me get open."
Jake Schneider, Dylan Dwyer and Grimley each scored in the second quarter to tie the score 3-3 at halftime. The Red Raiders had possession for much of the second quarter, scoring all three goals in six minutes. Schneider and Jack Davis each had an assist.
On Monday, the Red Raiders trailed 5-0 after the first quarter in their 12-9 win over Cherokee. So, the slow starts this season need to be addressed, Grimley said.
"We just have to put the ball in the back of the net," Grimley said. "We had solid defense. They only had five goals. We have to come out firing. A little more energy will be great. Can't let it go down like that again.
"And we just have to learn to finish and keep the ball moving."
Haddonfield led 4-3 after Nolan Tully scored his second goal of the game in the third quarter. Finley Morgan also scored twice, including early in the fourth to extend Haddonfield's lead to 5-3.
With 8 minutes, 42 seconds left, Grimley made some great moves and ripped a shot into the net that pulled O.C. to within one. LaTorre called Grimley "an elite talent."
"He is 100% the best, if not one of the best, freshman in the entire state of New Jersey," LaTorre said. "To step into our offense and do what he is doing, that is remarkable."
Ocean City generated a few chances in the last seven minutes, including some shots that bounced in front of the net, just short of going in. Ocean City has yet to play with its full starting lineup this season due to contact tracing.
But that is not an excuse, LaTorre said.
Ocean City has three state powers coming up on its schedule: Ridge, Rumson-Fair Haven and St. Augustine Prep.
"They know after (Sunday) we just got to look forward and look toward the next game," LaTorre said. "It's not going to get any easier. they have to learn really quick what it takes to compete at that level.
"We want to learn from these mistakes now. We don't want to learn from these mistakes when the playoffs are here."
Haddonfield:3 0 1 1— 5
Ocean City:0 3 0 1— 4
OC—Grimley (2), Dwyer, Schneider
H—Morgan (2), Tully (2), Norton
Goalies: Jackson (6) OC; Foley (9) H
Records: Haddonfield 6-0; Ocean City 4-1.
