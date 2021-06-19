Ocean City state title game postponed until 11 a.m. Sunday

Gannon Brady pitches en route to a one-hit playoff victory for Ocean City against visiting Lacey Township this month.
Mike McGarry
The Ocean City High School baseball team will have to wait another day to try to win the first state championship in the program’s history.
The Red Raiders (19-7) will meet Pascack Valley (24-5) of the state Group III title at 11 a.m. Sunday at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field in Mercer County’s Veterans Park.
The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday but was postponed because of expected bad weather.
This is Ocean City’s third state final appearance. The Red Raiders lost 15-3 to Cranford in 2010 and 7-2 to Northern Highlands in 2016.
Pascack Valley is making its first state final appearance. The Indians have allowed a total of six runs in their five state tournament wins.
