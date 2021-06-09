 Skip to main content
Ocean City, Southern boys lacrosse games postponed to Thursday
Ocean City, Southern boys lacrosse games postponed to Thursday

The Ocean City and Southern Regional high school boys lacrosse teams were forced to wait a day to play for state championships.

Both teams, playing in separate South Jersey finals, had their Wednesday games postponed to Thursday due to weather. Ocean City will play at 5 p.m. vs. Chatham in the state Group III final at Shore Regional H.S. Southern will face Hunterdon Central at 7:30 at Hopewell Valley in the state Group IV final.

The Red Raiders are coming off the first sectional title in program history when it beat Shawnee 9-6 on Monday. Southern was dominant in its title game, beating Monroe Township 14-4.

— John Russo

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

