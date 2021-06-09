Ocean City, Southern boys lacrosse games postponed to Thursday

The Ocean City and Southern Regional high school boys lacrosse teams were forced to wait a day to play for state championships.
Both teams, playing in separate South Jersey finals, had their Wednesday games postponed to Thursday due to weather. Ocean City will play at 5 p.m. vs. Chatham in the state Group III final at Shore Regional H.S. Southern will face Hunterdon Central at 7:30 at Hopewell Valley in the state Group IV final.
The Red Raiders are coming off the first sectional title in program history when it beat Shawnee 9-6 on Monday. Southern was dominant in its title game, beating Monroe Township 14-4.
— John Russo
