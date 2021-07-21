Ocean City soccer star Faith Slimmer won't attend Rutgers citing COVID-19 vaccine mandate

For recent Ocean City High School graduate Faith Slimmer, it was a personal decision.
The soccer standout verbally committed to NCAA Division I Rutgers University when she was in eighth grade, but that all changed March 25 when the university mandated that all of its students who are enrolled in the 2021 fall semester receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Slimmer, along with her two younger sisters, Hope and Joy, and parents, Mario and Stephanie, do not want to get vaccinated for various reasons, including religious.
But because of Rutgers' requirement, Faith decommitted about two months ago from the Scarlet Knights. The topic of whether or not colleges should mandate vaccinations recently have been a controversial discussion across the country.
Rutgers declined to comment on the situation.
“I think it should be my choice,” said Faith Slimmer, 18, of Upper Township. “If I don’t want to get it, I don’t think I should be forced into it.”
Last month, Slimmer committed to play soccer at the College of Charleston, an NCAA Division-I program in South Carolina. The Ocean City girls soccer program leader in career goals (100) and assists (63) also looked at other schools, including some in the Southeastern Conference.
Besides Rutgers, colleges in the state that mandate their students receive a COVID-19 vaccine are Drew University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, New Jersey City University, Kean University, Georgian Court University, Montclair State University, Princeton University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Rider University, Stockton University, Rowan University and The College of New Jersey. Many others around the nation are doing the same.
Charleston only encourages its students to receive it.
Slimmer cited many “unknowns” for decommitting from Rutgers, saying “there were a lot of questions going into this fall.”
But religious reasons, medical concerns and not being in full agreement with the vaccine also played into the decision, Mario Slimmer said.
“When it first came out, (Rutgers wasn’t) sure what it was going to look like in this upcoming year,” Faith Slimmer said. “So, they weren’t sure what my rooming situation would be, if I’d even be able to play, like travel with the team. All that was a question. So, because they couldn’t give me any answers, it kind of influenced me to ask to be released from my contract (letter or intent) so that I could go contact other schools.
“Charleston seemed to be the better fit.”
The United States has more than 161 million people fully vaccinated (48.7% of the country) as of Wednesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rutgers mandates its students show proof of vaccination by any of the three currently authorized (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson).
In a March 25 letter from the university, Rutgers claims "an expedited return to pre-pandemic normal, additional face-to-face course offerings and academic experiences, opportunities for a wider range of events and activities offered at our campuses, expanded dining and recreation options at Rutgers," and "greater interpersonal collaboration among faculty, students, and researchers” to be the benefits of forcing its students to get the vaccine.
Rutgers' only “strongly urge” faculty and staff to get vaccinated.
Students can be exempt for religious or medical reasons. Despite the main reason for not wanting to get the vaccine being religious, Slimmer did not apply for a religious exemption because it could’ve taken “months” to get an answer, Mario Slimmer said.
Applying for a religious waiver was not feasible due to the small window of time Slimmer had before the school year started, Mario Slimmer said. Along with being unable to wait that long for a decision, there was no guarantee the waiver would last.
The university had no urgency in providing answers, Mario Slimmer added.
“I believe some of our liberties are slowly being taken away, and I kind of feel like the state is using our students as leverage,” Mario Slimmer said. “It stinks to be in that situation. You should still have an option.
“We believe that God has control of all this and there is a reason things happen. We look at it, and you’re in the middle of it thinking, ‘Why in the world would this happen?’ But we truly believe we will be looking in the rearview window in the future with a good understanding.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
