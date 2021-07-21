Ocean City soccer star Faith Slimmer won't attend Rutgers citing COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Charleston only encourages its students to receive it.

Slimmer cited many “unknowns” for decommitting from Rutgers, saying “there were a lot of questions going into this fall.”

But religious reasons, medical concerns and not being in full agreement with the vaccine also played into the decision, Mario Slimmer said.

“When it first came out, (Rutgers wasn’t) sure what it was going to look like in this upcoming year,” Faith Slimmer said. “So, they weren’t sure what my rooming situation would be, if I’d even be able to play, like travel with the team. All that was a question. So, because they couldn’t give me any answers, it kind of influenced me to ask to be released from my contract (letter or intent) so that I could go contact other schools.

“Charleston seemed to be the better fit.”

The United States has more than 161 million people fully vaccinated (48.7% of the country) as of Wednesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rutgers mandates its students show proof of vaccination by any of the three currently authorized (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson).