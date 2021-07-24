Ocean City soccer star Faith Slimmer won't attend Rutgers citing COVID-19 vaccine mandate

At Rutgers, students can be exempt for religious or medical reasons.

Despite the main reason for not wanting to get the vaccine being religious, Slimmer did not apply for a religious exemption because it could’ve taken “months” to get an answer, Mario Slimmer said, adding that they wanted to make sure she was able to get on the field this season.

The Slimmers follow God in their decisions, Stephanie Slimmer said. The mother pointed to Proverbs 3:5-6 as a bible verse the family considers very important.

“‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path,’” said Stephanie Slimmer, reading the verse. "We pray about a lot of things in our lives, and we try to follow God and trust in His path for our family."

“It was after a lot of crying. She was really upset," Mario Slimmer said, adding Faith was excited to be able to represent New Jersey. "I get choked up myself. She was recruited so early."

“She really wanted to play for her state,” Stephanie Slimmer said. "She is a Jersey girl through and through."