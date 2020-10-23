Ocean City scores from all over to continue unbeaten start

OCEAN CITY — Jake Schneider says he’s just in the right spot at the right time.

The Ocean City High School senior wide receiver and defensive back shouldn’t be so modest. What he does on the field looks a bit tougher than that and is definitely more exciting.

Schneider returned an interception for a touchdown and set a school record for career receptions as the undefeated Red Raiders beat Millville 36-16 on Friday night.

“Jake Schneider has great instincts, and when you get the ball in his hands, he does great things,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “He’s just so quick.”

Schneider returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown to put the Red Raiders up 16-0 in the second quarter. It was his third interception return for a touchdown this season.

“It gets the whole team jumping,” Schneider said of the interceptions.

The 5-foot-8, 159-pound Schneider is hard to tackle. He drew roars from the fans as he ran side to side, weaving in and out of would-be tacklers Friday.

“It’s always been that way since I was younger,” he said. “I just don’t let anybody get their hands on me. I just make the next guy miss. I just see them and move out of the way.”