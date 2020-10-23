Ocean City scores from all over to continue unbeaten start

OCEAN CITY — Jake Schneider says he’s just in the right spot at the right time.
The Ocean City High School senior wide receiver and defensive back shouldn’t be so modest. What he does on the field looks a bit tougher than that and is definitely more exciting.
Schneider returned an interception for a touchdown and set a school record for career receptions as the undefeated Red Raiders beat Millville 36-16 on Friday night.
“Jake Schneider has great instincts, and when you get the ball in his hands, he does great things,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “He’s just so quick.”
Schneider returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown to put the Red Raiders up 16-0 in the second quarter. It was his third interception return for a touchdown this season.
“It gets the whole team jumping,” Schneider said of the interceptions.
The 5-foot-8, 159-pound Schneider is hard to tackle. He drew roars from the fans as he ran side to side, weaving in and out of would-be tacklers Friday.
“It’s always been that way since I was younger,” he said. “I just don’t let anybody get their hands on me. I just make the next guy miss. I just see them and move out of the way.”
Schneider also caught four passes for 142 yards and now has 100 career receptions, breaking the school record of 97 set by 2000 graduate Ryan Taylor.
“I’ve been working for that for the past four years,” Schneider said, “and I finally made it.”
Schneider wasn’t the only player to provide Ocean City with big plays.
Brad Jamison returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 22-8 lead late in the second quarter.
Jacob Wilson made it 29-8 Ocean City when he returned the second-half kickoff 91 yards for a score.
“We tell the guys all the time: 48 minutes, all three phases (offense, defense and special teams),” Smith said. “If you’re going to beat us, you have to play 48 minutes and be good in all three phases.”
Friday’s game was one of the most intriguing of the weekend in South Jersey. Ocean City (4-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, but Millville was their toughest test of the season. Few teams in the state have played as a tough a schedule as the Thunderbolts (1-3), who upset highly-touted St. Augustine Prep two weeks ago.
“All week, we’re hearing stuff that we were overrated,” Jamison said, “and we hadn’t played anyone.”
Millville had a chance to take an early lead. Thunderbolts quarterback Nate Robbins (22 of 39 for 236 yards) drove Millville to the Ocean City 4-yard line with a series of short passes.
But the drive stalled when Ocean City defensive end Will Drain sacked Robbins for an 11-yard loss on third down and a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
“That was huge,” Jamison said. I think (a Millville score) would have taken some of our confidence away.”
Ocean City took the lead for good on its first possession when quarterback Joe Repetti (14 carries for 86 yards) scored on a 10-yard run with 1 minute, 44 seconds left in the first quarter. The Red Raiders benefitted on the drive from Millville penalty for roughing the punter.
Millville’s high-powered offense gave Ocean City some anxious moments in the second half. But Wilson made a key fumble recovery to stop one Millville drive, and the Red Raiders controlled the ball in the fourth quarter behind the running of Jake Inserra (14 carries for 67 yards).
There are no formal playoffs this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Ocean City has put itself in position to be grouped with quality teams in the four-team, post-season pod groupings next month.
Ocean City is off next week and then hosts Mainland Regional on Nov. 7.
“We’re very excited,” Smith said. “I think we’re a good football team. I just hope we can keep going, and everybody will do the right thing (to protect against the new coronavirus), so we can get to our next game.”
Millville 0 8 8 0 — 16
Ocean City 6 16 7 7 — 36
FIRST QUARTER
OC – Repetti 10 run (kick missed)
SECOND QUARTER
OC – McGonigle 23 FG
OC – Schneider 54 int return (kick missed)
MV – Harris 23 pass from Robbins (Cephas pass from Allen)
OC – Jamison 24 int return (kick missed)
THIRD QUARTER
OC – Wilson 91 kickoff return (McGonigle kick)
MV – Allen 9 run (Robbins pass from Allen)
FOURTH QUARTER
OC – Inserra 10 run (McGonigle kick)
Ocean City Millville Football
