Ocean City ready to face toughest test to date vs. Millville

“Defensive touchdowns are killers,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “We practice really hard on things like interception-return drills. When we get an interception, that’s an opportunity to score.”

Millville opened the season with a 27-22 loss to Hammonton (2-1), currently No. 9 in The Elite 11. The Thunderbolts then stunned the state with a 22-21 upset of Non-Public-power St. Augustine Prep, now ranked No. 8.

No. 7 St. Joseph Academy overwhelmed Millville 56-6 last Saturday. After that loss, Millville coach Dennis Thomas said the Thunderbolts were too busy reading their press clippings after the St. Augustine victory.

Smith believes Millville will have its focus back for Friday.

“They’ve got guys who played in big games,” Smith said of Millville. “They're not going to be fazed by playing us in any way."

There will be no formal playoffs this season because of the new coronavirus. Instead, schools will be grouped in four-team pods to hopefully play against teams of similar ability. Without a championship to compete for, all Ocean City or any team can do this season is win as many big games as possible against quality opponents. Friday is one of those contests for the Red Raiders and Thunderbolts.

“I think this team just really likes to play football,” Smith said of his team. “They like to practice. They’re a tight group. Given everything they’ve had to go through to get where we are right now with the pandemic and all, they’re truly appreciative for whatever opportunities they get.”

