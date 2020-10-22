 Skip to main content
Ocean City ready to face toughest test to date vs. Millville
Even in this COVID-19-shortened season, the Ocean City High School football team hopes to claim its spot in history.

“We think the 2020 team can still be remembered as a really good one,” senior defensive back and wide receiver Jake Schneider said.

The Red Raiders (3-0) have outscored their three opponents by a combined score of 142-14. Ocean City, No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, will host Millville (1-2) at 6 p.m. Friday in what figures to be one of the Red Raiders' toughest regular-season games.

Few teams in New Jersey have played as tough as schedule as the Thunderbolts.

“We are looking forward to this week,” Schneider said. “We saw it on our schedule when we got it and knew it was going to be a good game. We want to test ourselves against some of the best teams. This is a good opportunity.”

When last season ended, Ocean City couldn’t wait to kick off in 2020. The Red Raiders returned nearly every key player from a team that finished 9-3 and reached the South Jersey Group IV final, losing to Shawnee 28-0. It was Ocean City’s first appearance in a sectional title game since 2000.

This season, Ocean City features several talented players with the ability to make big plays on offense and defense. In last week’s 45-7 win over Cedar Creek, Schneider and senior linebacker/running back Jake Inserra scored touchdowns on offense and returned interceptions for scores.

“Defensive touchdowns are killers,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “We practice really hard on things like interception-return drills. When we get an interception, that’s an opportunity to score.”

Millville opened the season with a 27-22 loss to Hammonton (2-1), currently No. 9 in The Elite 11. The Thunderbolts then stunned the state with a 22-21 upset of Non-Public-power St. Augustine Prep, now ranked No. 8.

No. 7 St. Joseph Academy overwhelmed Millville 56-6 last Saturday. After that loss, Millville coach Dennis Thomas said the Thunderbolts were too busy reading their press clippings after the St. Augustine victory.

Smith believes Millville will have its focus back for Friday.

“They’ve got guys who played in big games,” Smith said of Millville. “They're not going to be fazed by playing us in any way."

There will be no formal playoffs this season because of the new coronavirus. Instead, schools will be grouped in four-team pods to hopefully play against teams of similar ability. Without a championship to compete for, all Ocean City or any team can do this season is win as many big games as possible against quality opponents. Friday is one of those contests for the Red Raiders and Thunderbolts.

“I think this team just really likes to play football,” Smith said of his team. “They like to practice. They’re a tight group. Given everything they’ve had to go through to get where we are right now with the pandemic and all, they’re truly appreciative for whatever opportunities they get.”

Game of the Week

Who: Millville (1-2) vs. Ocean City (3-0)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Ocean City

Why this game is important: Ocean City is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11 and faces its toughest test of the season. Few teams in the state have played as tough a schedule as Millville. The Thunderbolts upset St. Augustine Prep 22-21 two weeks ago.

Key players:

Millville: Nate Robbins, QB, 45 of 85 for 467 yards; LeQuint Allen, RB; Davonte White, WR, seven catches for 93 yards and two TDs; Ocean City: Joe Repetti, QB, seven TD passes; Jake Inserra, RB/LB, 25 tackles; Jake Schneider, WR/DB, 11 catches for 188 yards; Brad Jamison, TE/LB; Michael Rhodes, DL.

