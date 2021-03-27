Ocean City rallies for thrilling win over Washington Township in outdoors meet

“It was huge,” said Christy, 18, of Ocean City. “I just got it done, I guess. … (Ocean City) coach (Dan Calhoun) brought us back and he said, us seven (the seven remaining weight classes), if we win all our matches, we will come back and win. And that’s what we did.

Christy said he never doubted his team could rally back, even after it lost five of the first six bouts by pin.

“I was excited. I was just so happy, man,” Christy said. “It was a great feeling.”

Calhoun pointed to Sam Williams’ 182 bout, saying it “really catapulted us.”

Ocean City trailed 33-24 before that bout. Williams led 8-1 late in the the third period but was able to get his opponent on his back and earn the pin in 5:49 to cut the deficit to 33-30. That was key because it was looking as if the Red Raiders would just get three points, but it turned into six.

“(In) wrestling, you teach these kids to weather the storm,” Calhoun said. “Whatever comes out, you sit there and watch your teammates perform and see that things happen and say, ‘Hey, I have to go out there and do my job.’