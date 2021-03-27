Ocean City rallies for thrilling win over Washington Township in outdoors meet

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Ryan Callahan started the comeback.
Matt Christy finished it.
The Ocean City High School wrestling team earned pins in seven of the last eight bouts to defeat Washington Township 42-37 in an intense outdoor meet Saturday at Tom Brown Stadium. The Red Raiders had trailed 33-0.
After Callahan pinned William Butkus at 145 pounds in 2 minutes, 51 seconds, the Red Raiders won the next five bouts by pin to go up 36-33. Callahan, a freshman, was winning 4-0 before the fall.
“I had a tough week last week,” said Callahan, referring to his losses in meets with Lower Cape May Regional last weekend, Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday, St. Augustine Prep on Wednesday and Absegami on Friday.
“I knew I had to start the spree, and we came out on top. It was great. It felt awesome.”
Washington Township junior Dominic Petracci won an 11-2 major decision at 220, giving the Minutemen a 37-36 lead and ending the Red Raiders’ six-bout winning streak. With only the heavyweight bout remaining, Christy just needed a decision (three points) to ensure an Ocean City win.
The senior took it to the next level.
Christy pinned Raffaele Sebastiani in 26 seconds, leaping with excitement as he ran back to his coaches and teammates.
“It was huge,” said Christy, 18, of Ocean City. “I just got it done, I guess. … (Ocean City) coach (Dan Calhoun) brought us back and he said, us seven (the seven remaining weight classes), if we win all our matches, we will come back and win. And that’s what we did.
Christy said he never doubted his team could rally back, even after it lost five of the first six bouts by pin.
“I was excited. I was just so happy, man,” Christy said. “It was a great feeling.”
Calhoun pointed to Sam Williams’ 182 bout, saying it “really catapulted us.”
Ocean City trailed 33-24 before that bout. Williams led 8-1 late in the the third period but was able to get his opponent on his back and earn the pin in 5:49 to cut the deficit to 33-30. That was key because it was looking as if the Red Raiders would just get three points, but it turned into six.
“(In) wrestling, you teach these kids to weather the storm,” Calhoun said. “Whatever comes out, you sit there and watch your teammates perform and see that things happen and say, ‘Hey, I have to go out there and do my job.’
“Those kids started rattling things off, and then it snowballs. It becomes contagious. … It is great to see a team that fights back and continue to just keep putting pressure on their opponent. It was a great win for them.
Tom Brown Field is the football field for the Minutemen. A red mat with blue lettering and a white center was set up on the 50-yard line, right near the out-of-bounds line on the home side. Fans sat in the bleachers, and each individual bout was announced on the loud speaker.
Middle Township and Lower Cape May competed in an outdoor meet Friday in Cape May Court House.
“It’s the first time ever for me,” Christy said. “I never seen anything like this. It’s pretty awesome. Blue skies, everything. … It’s beautiful out. What is it? 75 (degrees)? It is a great day.”
Calhoun graduated from Washington Township in 1995. He was a three-time District 30 and Region 8 champion for the Minutemen and placed third in the state as a senior. Calhoun also wrestled at the University of North Carolina, qualifying twice for the NCAA Division I Tournament.
Calhoun said he loved being back at his alma mater.
“It was really cool,” said Calhoun, who noted he once coached Washington Township coach Eric Ring. “It’s beautiful. Wrestling is a family. Everybody knows someone, and you try to help each other out. They needed a match, we needed a match. I said I’ll come up.
“It was a great match to be a part of.”
Callahan has been wrestling for a couple years but had never done so outside. His team winning made the occasion that much better.
“It was the coolest experience of my life,” said Callahan, 15, of Ocean City. “This is my first time. It’s just awesome.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Match began at 106
106—Aiden Hardy WT p. Jacob Melini, 1:05
113—Tyler Lucia WT p. Aiden Leypoldt, 1:46
120—Blake Basich WT p. Dominic Morrill, 0:33
126—Jackson Hoopes WT p. Jake Myers, 1:32 1
132—Maurice Huggins WT d. Liam Cupit, 8-5
138—Ethan Wilson WT p. James Picinich, 3:31
145—Ryan Callahan OC p. William Butkus, 2:51
152—Charley Cossaboone OC p. Lucas Kolb, 1:57
160—Jacob Wilson OC p. Justin Hatton, 0:51
170—Joey Garcia OC p. James Henhaffer, 0:48
182—Sam Williams OC p. Cayden Martin, 5:49
195—Nick Bell OC p. Jared Stuart, 3:34
220—Dominic Petracci WT md. Aiden Fisher, 11-2
285—Matt Christy OC p. Raffaele Sebastiani, 0:26.
Records—Ocean City 3-3; Washington Twp. 2-3
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling gallery
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling
Ocean City at Washington Township outdoor wrestling
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.