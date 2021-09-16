Ocean City QB Riley Gunnels continues family's football history

Riley Gunnels isn’t awed by much on the football field.
Hanging around Philadelphia Eagles greats such as Tommy McDonald and Brian Dawkins since he was a young kid has prepared him for just about anything.
Gunnels, the Ocean City High School quarterback, will lead the Red Raiders against Mainland Regional in a renewal of one of South Jersey’s biggest rivalries Friday. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Mainland in Linwood.
“Football has always been in my life,” Gunnels said.
To say Gunnels comes from a football family is an understatement. His grandfather Riley Gunnels played defensive tackle for the 1960 Eagles team that won the NFL championship.
His father, John Riley Gunnels III, quarterbacked Ocean City to the 1984 South Jersey Group III championship.
“I can ask them for help if I ever need it,” Gunnels said of his family, “because they’ve all been there before.”
Gunnels' grandfather is a long-time Ocean City resident. He played in the NFL as a defensive lineman with the Eagles from 1960-64 and the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1965-66.
After he retired, the grandfather often took Gunnels to Eagles training camp, where they would meet current and past players. The late McDonald and Dawkins were two of the most memorable Eagles that the younger Gunnels spoke with.
“Meeting all those guys was just amazing,” said the Ocean City quarterback. “You felt like you’re on top of the world. My grandfather and Tommy were really good friends, and Brian Dawkins was the face of the Eagles.”
Gunnels has played quarterback since his football career began.
“I like the leadership (role),” he said. “All eyes are on you. I like to take on the pressure too.”
This is Gunnels' first season as an Ocean City starter. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound junior has completed 14 of 25 passes for 293 yards. He's run for two touchdowns.
“It’s a pretty big transition,” Gunnels said of taking over the starting job. “I got in a few games last year. I always had (last season’s starter) Joe (Repetti) has a mentor, so I feel like I was ready when they put me in this year.”
Gunnels has become a bigger part of the offense each week. He completed 9 of 13 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in last Friday’s 35-0 win over Absegami.
“Riley is a big kid, and he has a big arm,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “There’s a lot of different throws he can make. He’ll stand in there when the pocket is collapsing, and there’s whole lot of clutter around him. A lot of high school kids bail when they get that first sense of chaos, but he stands in there tough and that lets things develop on the field.”
Fans should fill the home and visiting bleachers at Mainland on Friday. Ocean City (3-0) has outscored its opponents by the combined score of 80-0 and is ranked No. 5 in The Press’ Elite 11. Mainland (2-1) comes off a 14-13 win over Hammonton.
The Ocean City/Mainland rivalry has been dubbed “the Battle for the Bridge,” referring to the Route 52 causeway that separates Ocean City from the Mainland sending district of Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield. Mainland leads the overall series 28-21. Ocean City won last year 63-0.
"Everyone knows it’s a rivalry,” Gunnels said. “But we’re going to play the game the same way we always do. It’s always crazy when it’s at Mainland.”
