Ocean City QB Riley Gunnels continues family's football history

“Meeting all those guys was just amazing,” said the Ocean City quarterback. “You felt like you’re on top of the world. My grandfather and Tommy were really good friends, and Brian Dawkins was the face of the Eagles.”

Gunnels has played quarterback since his football career began.

“I like the leadership (role),” he said. “All eyes are on you. I like to take on the pressure too.”

This is Gunnels' first season as an Ocean City starter. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound junior has completed 14 of 25 passes for 293 yards. He's run for two touchdowns.

“It’s a pretty big transition,” Gunnels said of taking over the starting job. “I got in a few games last year. I always had (last season’s starter) Joe (Repetti) has a mentor, so I feel like I was ready when they put me in this year.”

Gunnels has become a bigger part of the offense each week. He completed 9 of 13 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in last Friday’s 35-0 win over Absegami.