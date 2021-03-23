Ocean City pins its way past Egg Harbor Township in CAL East Division wrestling

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School wrestling team won five bouts by first- or second-period pins Tuesday.
Charley Cossaboone and Jacob Wilson, however, had to fight longer in their bouts to walk off the mat with victories.
Cossaboone won by technical fall and Wilson earned a major decision as the Red Raiders defeated Egg Harbor Township 57-24 in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division match.
The match started at 182 pounds.
By the time Cossaboone’s bout at 152 began, the Red Raiders already had built a 41-24 lead. The 16-year-old junior wrestled hard until he earned the tech fall in 5 minutes, 30 seconds, winning the bout 18-3 over Vincent Faldetta
But it wasn’t easy.
“I started on my feet,” Cossaboone said. “I was working hard on my feet, then once I got him to the mat, he was pretty strong on the mat, so I had to figure it out and finesse my way into a turn and get some points on him and work the score up.”
Cossaboone, an Upper Township wrestler who reached regionals last year, improved to 3-0.
“The kid was tough,” Cossaboone said of his opponent. “He was like a rock, hard to turn. So, I had to keep on working.”
Cossaboone’s bout extended the lead to 47-24.
Wilson wrestled next at 160.
The Ocean City resident was winning 9-2 late in the third period but earned the major decision on a takedown before the buzzer. Wilson said he was trying to get a pin, but his opponent, Micah Bird, would not budge.
It was his first contested win of the season, Wilson won by forfeit in his first bout of the season and lost Saturday to Braydon Castillo of Lower Cape May Regional.
“I knew I had to still work to get more points on the board,” Wilson, a junior, said. “It was pretty exhausting, honestly. Pretty exhausting.My forearms are dead.
EHT just started practice last week and had not wrestled yet this season as the team had to sit out two weeks due to COVID-concerns.
“It just shortens an already shortened season, so there is less time to practice,” EHT coach Zach Agostino said.
District champion and region qualifier Sean Dever won by pin at 126 for the Eagles. Matthew Dugan won by pin at 106.
“There’s no real time to relax,” Agostino said. “It’s a short season. So, it is either buckle up and get ready now or it’s too late. It was a good eye-opener for us
“There were a few bright sides, but there is no time to harp on the bad things. We are going to move forward.”
Red Raiders coach Dan Calhoun said he was proud to see his team get some quick pins and perform hard from the first whistle.
Ocean City will wrestle St. Augustine at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Hermits have not wrestled yet this season due to COVID concerns. Ocean City also has Absegami and Washington Township this week. All three are solid programs in South Jersey.
“These kids are going to be run through the gauntlet here,” Calhoun said. “We are excited to compete. It’s also great to get tough matches because it tests each athlete where they are at and what they need to do.”
Match began at 182
106—Matthew Dugan EHT p. Jacob Melini OC, 2:44
113—Aiden Leypoldt OC p. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli, 2:29
120—Sean Dever EHT p. Jake Myers, 1:02
126—Dominic Morrill OC p. Angelina Leone, 1:44
132—Liam Cupit OC by forfeit
138—Hector Reyes EHT James Picinich p., 2:35
145—Nicholas Faldetta EHT p. Ryan Callahan, 3:03
152—Charley Cossaboone OC tf. Vincent Faldetta, (18-3, 5:30).
160—Jacob Wilson OC md. Micah Bird, 11-2
170— Joey Garcia OC by forfeit
182—Sam Williams OC p. Calvin Johnson, 0:52
195—Nick Bell OC p. Eric Russ, 0:45
220—Aiden Fisher OC p. Matthew Marshall, 1:25
285—Matt Christy OC by forfeit
Records—Ocean City 2-1; EHT 0-1
