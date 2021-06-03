Ocean City, Pat Grimley earn big win to advance to semis Saturday

"Honesty, I'm not too happy with our performance," LaTorre said. "I know the goal-differential was much higher, but from an execution standpoint, I think we did not do our best job."

Nick Volpe scored three goals and added two assists for Ocean City. The Red Raiders had five players score two or more goals. Schneider and Dylan Dwyer each finished with five ground balls.

Ocean City only scored twice in the second half, both by Nick Volpe, who finished with three goals and two assists.

Gavin Jackson made three saves.

"The best thing about our offense is that everyone can score. It's not just one guy who is getting the ball each time," LaTorre said. "That's what you need. If you only have one good player, you can easily just shut that guy off. I thought the offense in the first half did a good job."

Ocean City earned a first-round bye, last playing May 28 in an 8-5 loss to Lenape. After a big win Thursday, the expectation is to ride that momentum into the sectional championship game.

Ocean City lost in the sectional semifinals to Shawnee in 2019.

Overall, Grimley thought his team "took care of business" Thursday, but needs to "reflect on what we did wrong and fix that for the next game."