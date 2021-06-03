 Skip to main content
Ocean City, Pat Grimley earn big win to advance to semis Saturday
Boys lacrosse (1) Ocean City 14, (8) Brick Twp.

Ocean City, Pat Grimley earn big win to advance to semis Saturday

OCEAN CITY — Pat Grimley is not the typical freshman.

The Ocean City High School boys lacrosse standout stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds. He also leads the team in goals this season.

Grimley scored four goals and added two assists to lead the top-seeded Red Raiders to a 14-3 victory over eighth-seeded Brick Township in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals Thursday.

With the performance, the 15-year-old from Margate brought his season total to a team-leading 51 goals.

“It’s exciting,” Grimley said. “Definitely have to play harder next game. We weren’t on our game (Thursday). There should’ve been a little more of a separation in the score.”

Ocean City (11-6) scored 12 goals in the first half, including all of Grimley's goals. Jake Schneider, Jack Davis and Brady Rauner each scored twice. Rauner added three assists.

But the Red Raiders are far from satisfied.

Grimley noted the Red Raiders need to improve on their ball movement, saying it was sloppy Thursday, and increase their energy for their semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded Clearview Regional at 1 p.m. Saturday. Clearview defeated Colts Neck 14-6.

Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre also pointed out areas that need improvement, including eliminating forced turnovers and selfish shots.

"Honesty, I'm not too happy with our performance," LaTorre said. "I know the goal-differential was much higher, but from an execution standpoint, I think we did not do our best job."

Nick Volpe scored three goals and added two assists for Ocean City. The Red Raiders had five players score two or more goals. Schneider and Dylan Dwyer each finished with five ground balls.

Ocean City only scored twice in the second half, both by Nick Volpe, who finished with three goals and two assists.

Gavin Jackson made three saves.

"The best thing about our offense is that everyone can score. It's not just one guy who is getting the ball each time," LaTorre said. "That's what you need. If you only have one good player, you can easily just shut that guy off. I thought the offense in the first half did a good job."

Ocean City earned a first-round bye, last playing May 28 in an 8-5 loss to Lenape. After a big win Thursday, the expectation is to ride that momentum into the sectional championship game.

Ocean City lost in the sectional semifinals to Shawnee in 2019.

Overall, Grimley thought his team "took care of business" Thursday, but needs to "reflect on what we did wrong and fix that for the next game."

Ocean City;5 7 2 0 — 14

Brick Twp.:0 2 0 1 — 3

OC: Grimley 4, Volpe 3, Rauner 2, Davis 2, Schneider 2, Calabro.

BT: Gallo, Schlaefer

Goalies: Jackson (3), Kroeger (2) OC; Glandorf (9) BT

Records: Ocean City 11-6; Brick 9-8

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

