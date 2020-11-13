Ocean City, overlooked no more, topples St. Joseph

On offense, Ocean City relied mostly on Repetti’s running. Jake Schneider had good punt returns to set up two Ocean City scores. The Red Raiders took a 10-7 lead they never relinquished when Repetti threw a 5-yard TD pass to Schneider with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half.

Still, the game came down to the final minute. The Wildcats drove from their own 5 to the Ocean City 42, but Rauner clinched the victory with his interception. There was an open St. Joe receiver in the end zone behind him.

“I saw (the quarterback roll out) with all the defensive linemen chasing him,” Rauner said. “I knew he was going to have to get rid of the ball. I knew he was going to my guy. It was a big throw for him to make, and I just knew it wasn’t going to go that far. I undercut it a little bit. I jumped up, picked it. That’s all she wrote.”

The Red Raiders have more to play for but with Friday’s win, they can no longer be overlooked or underestimated.

“This is an absolute statement,” Rhodes said. “Not only for this team, but the school, this city, this program, everything about it.”

St. Joseph 7 0 0 0 – 7

Ocean City 0 10 0 2 – 12

FIRST QUARTER