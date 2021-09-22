Ocean City overcomes slow start to shut out Mainland

LINWOOD — After a scoreless first quarter, Ocean City High School field hockey senior Olivia Vanesko and her teammates realized they needed more intensity.
“We were lacking communication,” Vanesko said. “Our defense, our offense, everything was kind of slow moving in the first quarter.”
The 17-year-old senior opened the scoring early in the second quarter to lead the Red Raiders to a 5-0 victory over rival Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.
Ocean City (6-1) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
“Mainland has always been a big rival for us,” Vanesko said. “Regardless of our levels that season, we always put up a good fight. Mainland put up a really good fight (Wednesday).
“After the first quarter, we got in the huddle and said, ‘We have to pick it up, or they are going to come for our throats. And they did put up a very good fight, but we made adjustments and worked as a team,” the forward added.
Four players scored for Ocean City — Vanesko, Brooke Hanley, Racheli Levy-Smith and two from Julia Neff, scoring in the third and fourth quarters.
Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke preaches a balanced attack, saying that “I don’t care who it is, as long as they’re in red.”
“It pumps me up because we definitely share the ball,” Burke said. “It makes us dangerous. (It’s) difficult to mark just one person. ... We move the ball well.”
Mainland (3-3-1) started the game strong, especially on offense. The Mustangs earned four corners and attacked the cage in the first quarter.
But the Red Raiders became more disciplined with their defense as the game unfolded, cleaning up their footwork and winning more tackles to transition to the attack more smoothly, Burke said.
“I’m glad we made some adjustments after that first quarter and started to pick up steam,” Burke said.
Vanesko scored with 10 minutes, 15 seconds left in the second quarter. Hanley scored 9 minutes later to give the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Levy-Smith and Neff scored in the third quarter to make it 4-0. Neff scored off an assist from Andi Helphenstine in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Tricia Nicoletti added two assists.
Ocean City outshot Mainland 21-5. The Red Raiders had 12 corners compared to five for the Mustangs.
“The first goal is always a huge momentum turn, especially after we started the game slow,” Vanesko said of her goal. "That is when we started to score more and more.
“Like I said, Mainland is our rival in every sport. It just feels good. Again, they put up a huge fight. They did really well (Wednesday).
Farley O'Brien made 19 saves for Mainland.
In the first quarter, Mainland coach Jill Hatz said her team played very well, connected on their passes and found the holes. The Mustangs continued to play hard all game, but Ocean City started to make better stops, and the Mustangs' passes weren’t as strong as early on, Hatz added.
“We kept fighting hard until the very end,” Hatz said. “I’m very proud of them.”
Ocean City;0 2 2 1 — 5
Mainland; 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals— Neff (2) Vanesko, Hanley, Levy-Smith (OC)
Goalies— Bridgeford (OC) 5; O'Brien (MR) 19
