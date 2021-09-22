Ocean City overcomes slow start to shut out Mainland

“It pumps me up because we definitely share the ball,” Burke said. “It makes us dangerous. (It’s) difficult to mark just one person. ... We move the ball well.”

Mainland (3-3-1) started the game strong, especially on offense. The Mustangs earned four corners and attacked the cage in the first quarter.

But the Red Raiders became more disciplined with their defense as the game unfolded, cleaning up their footwork and winning more tackles to transition to the attack more smoothly, Burke said.

“I’m glad we made some adjustments after that first quarter and started to pick up steam,” Burke said.

Vanesko scored with 10 minutes, 15 seconds left in the second quarter. Hanley scored 9 minutes later to give the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Levy-Smith and Neff scored in the third quarter to make it 4-0. Neff scored off an assist from Andi Helphenstine in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Tricia Nicoletti added two assists.

Ocean City outshot Mainland 21-5. The Red Raiders had 12 corners compared to five for the Mustangs.