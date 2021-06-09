Ocean City loses to Moorestown in S.J. Group III semis

The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team lost 18-5 to Moorestown in the South Jersey Group III semifinals Wednesday.

Katie Buck led top-seeded Moorestown (15-2) with five goals to go with two assists. Margaret Lawler scored three, Dylan Silar had three goals and an assist, and Libby Hock scored twice and added two assists.

For the fourth-seeded Red Raiders (12-4), Racheli Levy-Smith scored twice. Summer Reimet, Alexis Smallwood and Delainey Sutley each scored, and Ally Leeds added an assist.

Moorestown will host third-seeded Shawnee in the final at 1 p.m. Thursday.

state Non-Public B quarterfinals

From Monday

Montclair Kimberley 18, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 5: Adrianna Dodge scored twice and finished with two ground controls for the Villagers (8-9). Fiona Lockhart led with three ground controls and scored once. Rylie Gemberling and Mina Lockhart each scored once.

Montclair Kimberley (15-5) will play in the semifinals Thursday.

Softball

From Monday