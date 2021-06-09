Ocean City loses to Moorestown in S.J. Group III semis

The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team lost 18-5 to Moorestown in the South Jersey Group III semifinals Wednesday.
Katie Buck led top-seeded Moorestown (15-2) with five goals to go with two assists. Margaret Lawler scored three, Dylan Silar had three goals and an assist, and Libby Hock scored twice and added two assists.
For the fourth-seeded Red Raiders (12-4), Racheli Levy-Smith scored twice. Summer Reimet, Alexis Smallwood and Delainey Sutley each scored, and Ally Leeds added an assist.
Moorestown will host third-seeded Shawnee in the final at 1 p.m. Thursday.
state Non-Public B quarterfinals
From Monday
Montclair Kimberley 18, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 5: Adrianna Dodge scored twice and finished with two ground controls for the Villagers (8-9). Fiona Lockhart led with three ground controls and scored once. Rylie Gemberling and Mina Lockhart each scored once.
Montclair Kimberley (15-5) will play in the semifinals Thursday.
Softball
From Monday
Cedar Creek 13, Millville 3: Olivia Catalina scored three runs, hit twice and drove in two runs to lead the Pirates in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
The Pirates and the Thunderbolts each ended their regular season and the division title. Both were 18-3 against divisional opponents.
Cedar Creek (20-3) scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and three in the bottom of the sixth. Taylor D'Attilio drove in four runs and tripled. Abby Gunnels and Chasedy Johnson each scored twice. Liz Martin earned the win, striking out nine in six innings.
Cedar Creek is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Millville finished its season 13-4. Olivia Stetler went 2 for 3 with two runs, two RBIs and a homer. Ella Gamber and Kylie Jacquet also added hits.
Boys tennis
From Monday
St. Augustine 4, Cedar Creek 1
Singles: Vince Coiro SA d. Sean Snyder 6-3, 6-2; Tanner Roth SA d. Chase Blanchard 6-2, 6-3; Vincent Polistina SA d. Oscar Perez 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Cameron Compare-Santino Casale SA d. Kyle O'Connor-Lorenzo Fortunato 6-3, 6-0; Shane Houck-Chris Lam CC d. Nathaniel Paradela-Warren Garland 6-4, 6-4
Records: St. Augustine 14-5; Cedar Creek 8-9
Millville 5, Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Brett Bower 6-0; Andrew Crain d. 6-0; Nicolas Meehan won by forfeit
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy, Millville won by forfeit; Parker Swift-Shawn McCarthy won by forfeit.
Records: Millville 19-4; Wildwood Catholic 2-14.
Pinelands Reg. 5, Donovan Catholic 3
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Michael Boynton 6-0, 6-0; Adam Grelak d. David Boynton 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Jayce Carnes-Daniel Rush 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Falduto-John Staino won by forfeit
Records: Pinelands 20-2; Donovan 3-13.
