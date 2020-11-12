Ocean City hosts St. Joseph in WJFL Pod B matchup

The Ocean City and St. Joseph Academy high school football teams will take the field with something to prove Friday night.
Both are in the midst of excellent seasons.
Both probably haven’t received the proper attention they deserved, either.
Third-seeded St. Joe (5-1) and No. 2 seed Ocean City (5-0) will kick off at 6 p.m. at Carey Stadium in O.C. in a West Jersey Football League Pod B game. In this COVID-19 season, where schedules are often just suggestions, the winner is slated to play top-seeded Camden next weekend. The pod’s No. 4 seed Burlington Township shut down this week because of the virus.
“I think our kids are really excited,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “(St. Joe) is a great program. It’s always exciting to get a chance to play one of the parochial schools. We’re operating under different circumstances. It’s cool to be able to compete with them and just see where you are.”
St. Joe opened the season with an 18-6 loss to undefeated Holy Spirit. The Wildcats, who are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, have won five straight since, including an eye-opening 56-6 win over Millville.
But the loss to Holy Spirit caused the Wildcats to fade from the discussion of South Jersey’s top teams.
“A lot of people counted us out too soon,” senior running back and linebacker Ahmad Ross said. “That one loss doesn’t define us as a team. Friday is another chance to prove we’re one of the top teams in South Jersey.”
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Ross is one of the state’s top players. Few players have the impact on offense and defense that he does. The Army recruit has rushed for 817 yards and made 40 tackles, including 13 for a loss.
Ross is part of a balanced Wildcats offense. Three other players — quarterback Jayden Shertel and running backs Cohl Mercado and Kevin Mayfield — have each rushed for at least 225 yards. Defensive lineman Chase Lomax (three sacks) and Ethan Hunt (4.5 sacks) put constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
“They’re physical,” Smith said of St. Joe. “They run their offense so well. They have a lot of different ways they can beat you. You have to stay with them. A lot of their opponents got off to great starts, and St. Joe just grounded them down over 48 minutes. You have to be prepared to be physical and execute well for 48 minutes.”
Ocean City is ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11. The Red Raiders average margin of victory is 42.2 points. The Ocean City defense has scored more points (36) than it has given up (30).
Senior defensive back Jake Schneider has returned three interceptions for touchdowns. Schneider has also starred at wide receiver, where he’s caught five TD passes and averages 21.7 yards per catch. Senior quarterback Joe Repetti has thrown for nine TDs and run for four scores. Senior linebackers Jake Inserra (30 tackles) and Brad Jamison (25 tackles) spark the defense.
“They’re well coached,” St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said of Ocean City. “They’re very disciplined. They don’t make mistakes. They’re always in the right position. You can see they're confident in what they’re doing, and it shows on the field.”
Despite their lopsided wins, the Red Raiders are sometimes overlooked because of their schedule. Three of their victories have come against teams with two wins or less.
“I’ll be honest,” Smith said, “I don’t really care too much for what other people have to say. You can only play the teams that they give you, and what we’ve done this year has been pretty impressive.”
Friday’s winner can rightly take its place in the discussion of South Jersey’s top teams. Both sides say it feels like a playoff game.
“It’s a championship game,” Ross said, “especially with the whole COVID-19 situation. Any game could be your last.”
There are few better settings for a big game than Ocean City’s field just off the beach with boardwalk amusement park rides rising above the field in the background.
“I wish we were going down there in August or September,” Ross said. “That would have been real nice scenery. But we’re excited to go down there and play ball.”
