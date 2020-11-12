Ocean City hosts St. Joseph in WJFL Pod B matchup

“They’re well coached,” St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said of Ocean City. “They’re very disciplined. They don’t make mistakes. They’re always in the right position. You can see they're confident in what they’re doing, and it shows on the field.”

Despite their lopsided wins, the Red Raiders are sometimes overlooked because of their schedule. Three of their victories have come against teams with two wins or less.

“I’ll be honest,” Smith said, “I don’t really care too much for what other people have to say. You can only play the teams that they give you, and what we’ve done this year has been pretty impressive.”

Friday’s winner can rightly take its place in the discussion of South Jersey’s top teams. Both sides say it feels like a playoff game.

“It’s a championship game,” Ross said, “especially with the whole COVID-19 situation. Any game could be your last.”

There are few better settings for a big game than Ocean City’s field just off the beach with boardwalk amusement park rides rising above the field in the background.

“I wish we were going down there in August or September,” Ross said. “That would have been real nice scenery. But we’re excited to go down there and play ball.”

