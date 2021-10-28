Ocean City High School to name press box after Tom Williams: Must Win

With a new group of athletes coming along each September, high school sports has a way of rejuvenating itself and the people involved in it.

Williams’ career is proof of that statement.

“I think all this stuff is interesting,” he said. “In the last three or four years, I saw for the first time in my play-by-play a career a 105-yard touchdown. I saw online the first baseball state champions from Ocean City. I saw a (football) game that was stopped at halftime (because of a global pandemic). Something will happen this weekend. Maybe not as spectacular but something that you’ve never seen before or very rarely seen.”

Williams also values the relationships he’s built with coaches and athletes over the years. At the recent Ocean City Hall of Fame induction, Williams told the crowd that most people in attendance only knew the deceased Fenton Carey and Dixie Howell as the names attached to the Ocean City football field and gymnasium.

Williams knew them for the living-breathing football and basketball coaches they were.

“It’s the great people you work with,” he said. “It’s the great people in it. It doesn’t pay a lot to coach a high school team. Yet these people are dedicated. These people, especially the great ones, have great impact.”