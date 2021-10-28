Ocean City High School to name press box after Tom Williams: Must Win

Ocean City will do for Tom Williams on Saturday what he has done for so many high school athletes during a 60-year career in radio and newspapers.
Commemorate his achievements and make sure history remembers them.
Ocean City will officially name the press box at Fenton Carey Stadium the “Tom Williams Press Box” during a ceremony before the Ocean City High School football team hosts Williamstown at noon.
“It’s overwhelming a little bit,” Williams said. “I didn’t think it was necessary but it certainly is nice.”
Williams, 77, joked with Ocean City mayor Jay Gillian that with his name on the press box he might have to start paying the facility’s electric bill.
“I don’t know if I get a key or not,” Williams said with a laugh.
Williams has been a fixture on the Ocean City and Cape-Atlantic League sports scenes. He’s covered games for newspapers, announced them on the radio and internet and even promoted high school basketball showcase events, such as the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend and the 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout.
Williams and his family moved to the resort from Upper Darby, Pa. when he was 11-years-old.
He covered his first game when he was still an Ocean City High School student for the Ocean City Sentinel Ledger in November 1961. He broadcast his first game on the radio in September of 1964. Williams has been named New Jersey Sportscaster of the Year 10 times.
With a new group of athletes coming along each September, high school sports has a way of rejuvenating itself and the people involved in it.
Williams’ career is proof of that statement.
“I think all this stuff is interesting,” he said. “In the last three or four years, I saw for the first time in my play-by-play a career a 105-yard touchdown. I saw online the first baseball state champions from Ocean City. I saw a (football) game that was stopped at halftime (because of a global pandemic). Something will happen this weekend. Maybe not as spectacular but something that you’ve never seen before or very rarely seen.”
Williams also values the relationships he’s built with coaches and athletes over the years. At the recent Ocean City Hall of Fame induction, Williams told the crowd that most people in attendance only knew the deceased Fenton Carey and Dixie Howell as the names attached to the Ocean City football field and gymnasium.
Williams knew them for the living-breathing football and basketball coaches they were.
“It’s the great people you work with,” he said. “It’s the great people in it. It doesn’t pay a lot to coach a high school team. Yet these people are dedicated. These people, especially the great ones, have great impact.”
The basketball showcase events that Williams has run are always among the highlights of the winter season. This year’s Ocean City PBA Tipoff Classic is Dec. 18/19 at Ocean City and features matchups such as St. Augustine vs. Holy Spirit and a boy/girl doubleheader between Mainland Regional and Ocean City.
The Girls Shootout has brought some of the nation’s top players to South Jersey, most notably Sue Bird, who played for Christ the King, N.Y. in the 1997 and 1998 Shootouts.
These events are not easy to put together. It can be difficult recruiting schools to participate and convincing them to face quality opponents.
“I think it’s neat to match teams up like that,” he said. “Whenever we have a stretch of good games, it’s a cool feeling. That game didn’t exist until you sat down and figured out who should play here, and you got the teams to agree.”
Williams has not only covered Ocean City and CAL sports, but he’s also become local high school sports historian.
The first thing he did when he got the job at the Sentinel was to review past issues to document the history of Ocean City sports.
One of his several websites – Oceancitysports.com – features Red Raiders All-Decade teams. The nuggets on this website are fascinating. Where else are you going to find out that on Feb. 18, 1958, Mike Fadden sank 22 field goals but was just 4 of 14 from the foul line in scoring a then Ocean City school record 48 points to lead the Red Raiders boys basketball team to an 80-34 win over Egg Harbor City, a school that doesn’t exist anymore.
That’s why naming the Carey Stadium press box after Williams is such a fitting tribute.
Ocean City is spoiled. Few schools boast the tradition the Red Raiders do. Williams pumps the blood that brings that tradition to life.
He shows no signs of slowing down and remains as enthusiastic as ever about high school sports.
“I just hope it’s a long time,” Williams said, “before it’s changed to the Tom Williams Memorial Press Box.”
