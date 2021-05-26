Ocean City grabs top seed in boys lacrosse playoffs

The Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team grabbed the top seed in South Jersey Group III as the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released the playoff pairings on Wednesday.

Ocean City, which was one of 10 Press-area teams to qualify for the playoffs, gets a first-round bye and will face either No. 9 Northern Burlington or No. 8 Brick Township.

St. Augustine Prep also received a first-round by as the No. 4 seed in the state Non-Public A bracket. They will face either No. 12 Red Bank Catholic or No. 5 Bergen Catholic.

Public school first-round games must be played on our before June 1. Non-Public first-round games must be played on or before June 3.

Here is a list of the first-round games featuring local teams:

South Jersey Group IV

(13) Eastern Regional at (4) Southern Regional; (15) Egg Harbor Township at (2) Lenape

South Jersey Group III

(9) Northern Burlington at (8) Brick Township, winner at (1) Ocean City; (13) Mainland Regional at (4) Clearview Regional.