Ocean City golf beats Absegami in close matchup

The Ocean City High School golf team defeated Absegami 183-186 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League match at Greate Bay County Club in Somers Point.
Cameron Yoa and Dylan Campbell led the Red Raiders with scores of 43 at the par-35 course. CJ Conti shot a 48, and Isabella Fruend carded a 49. Campbell had a birdie.
For the Braves, Owen Doyle and Will Stanwood each shot a 45. Evan Ramos had a 47 and Andrew Waldman carded a 49.
Both teams now have a record of 7-3.
Middle Twp. 183,
Wildwood Catholic 194
MT—Jake Riggs 42, Nicky Salfi 44, Evan Rinier 47, Haley Cohn 50
WC—Kieron Kelly 46, Chris Cruz 47, Jared Hopping 50, Tommy Golden 51
Records: Middle 7-4; Wildwood Catholic 5-5
Oakcrest 185,
Buena Reg. 202
O—Cassie Booth 45, Kaavya Kolli 45, Zachary Dittus 46, Varsha Mudaliar 49
B—Tom Egan 43, Jon Burns 43, Dylan Sak 50, Jaden Gibbs 66
Records: Oakcrest 7-5; Buena 1-9
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 175,
Central Reg. 218
SR—Landon Beirne 43, Joseph Fabian 43, Alex Henbest 43, Aidan Paulhus 46
CR—Thomas Donachy 48, Kobi Burg 51, Kevin Coffey 53, Jon Bentivegna 57
Records: Southern 7-4; Central 2-6
Hammonton 157,
Lower Cape May Reg. 181
H—Noah Petracci 37, Olivia Strigh 37, Luca Gheradi 37, Sam Mento 44
LCM—Andrew Barber 42, Zach Bada 43, Kevin Coulter 47, Randy Duley 49
Birdies: Shane McSorley, Connor Eberly H
Records: Hammonton 8-1; LCMR 4-9
Boys lacrosse
Ocean City 16,
Egg Harbor Township 2
The Red Raiders jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, holding the Eagles to just one goal in each half. Pat Grimley had four goals and two assists. Jake Schneider had three goals and three assists. Nick Volpe had three goals and two assists. Jack Davis had two goals and an assist. Dylan Dwyer, Chris Calabro and Dan Ireland also scored, while Brady Rauner had a goal and two assists.
Ryan Kroeger had four saves and Gavin Jackson had seven for Ocean City (5-2).
Egg Harbor Township fell to 3-2 on the season. No further information was available.
Girls lacrosse
Ocean City 17,
Egg Harbor Township 4
Racheli Levy-Smith led the Red Raiders (4-2) with five goals and an assist. Summer Reimet added three goals, while Gracie Pierce, Alexis Smallwood and Delainey Sutley each scored twice. Grace McAfee and Ally Leeds rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece.
Reagan Liepe made four saves.
For the Eagles (4-3), Laine Walterson had three goals and Kylie Elwell also scored. Brianne Macchia had six saves.
Middle Twp. 19,
Atlantic City 3
Brianna Robinson led with five goals for Middle (6-1). Kate Herlihy scored four. Eliza Billingham scored three and had two assists. Abbie Teefy and Hailie Seitz each scored twice. Mia Slick made six saves.
Megan Dougherty, Linette Cooper and Maria Dela Pena each scored once for Atlantic City (2-4). Mikayla Garraty made eight saves.
Softball
Egg Harbor Township 14,
ACIT 1, 5 inn.
Jessie Alkins went 1 for 3 with a triple and a run scored to lead the Eagles (8-3). Kayla Dollard was 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Payton Colbert was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Madison Dollard was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 and only allowing one hit. She was also 2 for 2 with two runs scored at the plate.
Samantha Passalaque was 1 for 2 with a run scored for ACIT (3-6).
From Tuesday
Oakcrest 12,
Buena Reg. 9
Abigail Tunney pitched a complete game with five strikeouts for the Falcons (5-5). For Buena (4-3), Madison Hand had two RBIs, scored twice, doubled and tripled. Kendal Bryant doubled. Cami Johnson had two RBIs. Emily D’Ottavio pitched a complete game, striking out eight.
Atlantic City 12,
ACIT 2, 5 innings
Nayeesha Suarez went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the Vikings. Rosie Miltenberger went 2 for 2 with a double and three runs scored, and Mattie Sarno went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Cece Marota got the win, going five innings and striking out three.
ACIT’s Samantha Passalaque went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Maura Furst threw five innings and struck out four.
Baseball
From Tuesday
No. 7 Ocean City 6,
Hammonton 5
Tom Finnegan and Matt Nunan each had two RBIs for the Red Raiders (5-2). Joe Repetti scored two runs. Dylan Oliver pitched six innings with nine strikeouts. Ocean City in ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Hammonton (4-4) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. For the Blue Devils, Jared Beebe doubled twice and scored twice. Brett Longo had a three-run home run.
Girls golf
Southern Reg. 215,
Central Reg. 257
SR—Mary Kate Reilly 48, Megan Caputo 53, Julia Joannides 56, Madelyn Beirne 58, Erica Scheinberg 64.
CR—Shay Bevins 61, Mackenzie Billhiemer 62, Sofia Aliseo 66, Sadie Wilson 68, Brigette Wixted 69.
Records: Southern 5-0; Central 2-3.
Boys tennis
From Tuesday
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Manchester Twp. 0
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Gavin Clark 6-0, 6-0; Josh Kline d. Calvin Spicer 6-0, 6-0; Adam Grelak d . Jaden Hoenge 6-1, 6-1.
