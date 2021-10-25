Ocean City girls soccer advances in Coaches Tournament: Roundup

Non-tourney games

ACIT 3, Absegami 0: The Hawks improved to 7-10 with three first-half goals. Benny Sanchez had two goals and Samuel Olarte added the third. Lasana Konneh, Axel Mayren and Isidro Sanchez each had assists. Erick Perez made five saves for the shutout. The Braves fell to 4-11-1.

Oakcrest 5, Mainland Regional 3: The Falcons (8-7-1) won their fourth straight game. After trailing 3-1 early in the second half, Oakcrest scored four straight goals. Julian Manalang scored the game-winner. Andae Johnson added two goals and two assists, and Jack O'Brien had two goals. Mainland fell to 2-10.

Lower Cape May Regional 6, St. Joseph Academy 0: Andrew Weber and Troy Genaro both scored twice for host Lower (8-7-2). Anderson Ryan made two stops for the shutout. Tyler Bowman had 10 saves for the Wildcats (0-11).

Field hockey

No. 11 Southern Regional 2, Toms River South 0: The Rams (13-4) scored two goals in the fourth quarter to clinch a share of the Shore Conference A South Division title. Cuinn Deely and Olivia Davis had the goals, which were both assisted by Bella English. Rams goalie Claire Gosse had two saves for the shutout.