Ocean City girls soccer advances in Coaches Tournament: Roundup

Ocean City High School's Summer Reimet scored all three goals as the Red Raiders girls soccer team beat visiting Clearview Regional 3-0 on Monday in a South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament quarterfinal game.
Hope Slimmer assisted on each goal.
The Red Raiders, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 17-1. The Pioneers dropped to 12-5-1.
Tori Vliet made eight saves for the shutout.
Non-tourney games
Hammonton 1, Middle Township 0: The Blue Devils' Marissa DeCicco scored the game's lone goal off an assist by Sofia Purvis. Emma Peretti had 10 saves for the shutout for the Blue Devils (5-6-2) .
The Panthers fell to 12-4-1.
Oakcrest 7, Cape May Tech 0: Jayda Shehadi and Gabbie Dittus each scored two goals for the Falcons (5-9-1). Rebecca Badger and Catherine LaRoche also scored. Gabrielle Gibson had five saves for the shutout. Cape May Tech fell to 1-11.
Boys soccer
S.J. Coaches Tournament
quarterfinal
West Deptford 4, Middle Township 1: Gavin Zuzulock and Nate Schultes each led host West Deptford (14-3-2) with two goals and two assists. For Middle (13-3-3), Austin Carr scored off an assist from Matt Sgrignioli. Devon Bock made seven saves for Middle.
Non-tourney games
ACIT 3, Absegami 0: The Hawks improved to 7-10 with three first-half goals. Benny Sanchez had two goals and Samuel Olarte added the third. Lasana Konneh, Axel Mayren and Isidro Sanchez each had assists. Erick Perez made five saves for the shutout. The Braves fell to 4-11-1.
Oakcrest 5, Mainland Regional 3: The Falcons (8-7-1) won their fourth straight game. After trailing 3-1 early in the second half, Oakcrest scored four straight goals. Julian Manalang scored the game-winner. Andae Johnson added two goals and two assists, and Jack O'Brien had two goals. Mainland fell to 2-10.
Lower Cape May Regional 6, St. Joseph Academy 0: Andrew Weber and Troy Genaro both scored twice for host Lower (8-7-2). Anderson Ryan made two stops for the shutout. Tyler Bowman had 10 saves for the Wildcats (0-11).
Field hockey
No. 11 Southern Regional 2, Toms River South 0: The Rams (13-4) scored two goals in the fourth quarter to clinch a share of the Shore Conference A South Division title. Cuinn Deely and Olivia Davis had the goals, which were both assisted by Bella English. Rams goalie Claire Gosse had two saves for the shutout.
Adrianna Goodwin had 20 saves for Toms River South (11-8).
Egg Harbor Township 10, Bridgeton 0: Kara Wilson recorded a hat trick for the Eagles (17-3). Jessie Alkins, Ava Fortucci, Allison Umplett, Kelli Bradeis, Madyson Aspenberg, Julia Zappile and Ella Seymour rounded out the scoring. Emily Gargan had three assists. Bridgeton fell to 1-11 with the loss.
No. 10 St. Joseph Academy 5, Timber Creek 0: Jenna Calchi and Emily Nelson each had two goals and an assist for the host Wildcats, who are ranked 10th in the Elite 11. Macie Jacquet had one goal, and Angelina Bill didn't have to make a save in recording the shutout.
Girls volleyball
OLMA 2, Gloucester Catholic 1: The Villagers (10-7) won 25-10, 18-25, 25-20. Alice Cawley had six kills, two digs, four assists and five aces. Lara Barrasso had eight assists and five aces. Ivy Jaep had five digs and five aces. Gloucester Catholic fell to 7-13.
