Ocean City girls rally to win lacrosse playoff match: Roundup

The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat visiting Cherry Hill West 11-9 on Friday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal game.
Summer Reimet led the fourth-seeded Red Raiders (12-3) with three goals and Grace McAfee, Alexis Smallwood and Delainey Sutley each scored twice. Racheli Levy-Smith had a goal and an assist, Gracie Pierce scored once and Olivia Vanesko added an assist. Jenna Casole topped Cherry Hill West (14-4) with five goals.
Ocean City will meet the winner between top-seeded Moorestown and eighth-seeded Northern Burlington on Tuesday in a Group III semifinal game.
From Thursday
Regular season
Pinelands Reg. 10, Jackson Liberty 7: Pinelands (5-10) led 6-5 at halftime. The Wildcats had 25 shots on net. Maura Carney scored three goals for Jackson Liberty (0-17).
Softball
S.J. Group IV quarterfinal
Southern 5, Rancocas Valley 4: The host Rams (15-1) trailed 4-3 but scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win. Winning pitcher Elizabeth Gosse worked seven innings, gave up nine hits, struck out six and walked two. Gosse went 2 for 3 with two runs, and Yacono Laci had a hit and two RBIs.
Southern will travel to top-seeded Kingsway Regional on Wednesday for a semifinal game.
Kingsway, the No. 4 team in The Press Elite 11, beat eighth-seeded Shawnee 7-1 in its quarterfinal.
From Thursday
S.J. Group I quarterfinal
(3) Buena Reg. 13, (6) Overbrook 3: Kendal Bryant scored four runs, hit three singles and doubled to lead the the Chiefs.
Buena scored six runs in the first inning.
Julia Sheridan drove in three for the Chiefs (15-6). Madison Hand singled twice and scored three runs. Jenna Lenko added two RBIs. Emily D’Ottavio and Adrianna Cortes each singled twice. D’Ottavio struck out five in five innings.
Kayla Van Esland drove in two and scored for Overbrook (11-9).
The Chiefs will travel to second-seeded Gloucester for a Group I semifinal Wednesday.
Baseball
S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinal
No. 11 Holy Spirit 4, Trenton Catholic 0: The third-seeded Spartans, ranked 11th in the Elite 11, scored three runs in the second inning and one in the fourth. Winning pitcher Jayden Shertel went six innings, gave up three hits, struck out 12 and walked two. Trevor Smith had a single, a double, a run and two RBIs.
Holy Spirit will host seventh-seeded Immaculata on Monday in a South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal game. Immaculata beat second-seeded St. Joseph 8-5 in its quarterfinal.
Boys tennis (Friday)
Millville 4, Cedar Creek 1
Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Jacob Lewis 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Crain M d. Kyle O’Connor 6-0, 6-0; Nicolas Meehan M d. Lorenzo Fortunato 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy M d. Shane Houck-Chris Lam 6-1, 6-0; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift M d. Daniel Perez-Owen Nowalksy 6-2, 6-0.
Records: CC 8-8; M 18-4.
Softball
South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal
Baseball
South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal
Boys tennis
Regular season
Millville 4,
Cedar Creek 1
