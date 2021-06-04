Ocean City girls rally to win lacrosse playoff match: Roundup

Holy Spirit will host seventh-seeded Immaculata on Monday in a South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal game. Immaculata beat second-seeded St. Joseph 8-5 in its quarterfinal.

The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat visiting Cherry Hill West 11-9 on Friday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal game.

Summer Reimet led the fourth-seeded Red Raiders (12-3) with three goals and Grace McAfee, Alexis Smallwood and Delainey Sutley each scored twice. Racheli Levy-Smith had a goal and an assist, Gracie Pierce scored once and Olivia Vanesko added an assist. Jenna Casole topped Cherry Hill West (14-4) with five goals.

Ocean City meets the winner between top-seeded Moorestown and eighth-seeded Northern Burlington on Tuesday in a Group III semifinal game.

Softball

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal

Southern Reg. 5,

Rancocas Valley Reg. 4

The host Rams (15-1) trailed 4-3 but scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win. Winning pitcher Elizabeth Gosse worked seven innings, gave up nine hits, struck out six and walked two. Gosse went 2 for 3 with two runs, and Yacono Laci had a hit and two RBIs.

Southern will travel to top-seeded Kingsway Regional on Wednesday, June 9 for a Group IV semifinal game. Kingsway, the No. 4 team in The Press Elite 11, beat eighth-seeded Shawnee 7-1 in its quarterfinal.

Baseball

South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal

No. 11 Holy Spirit 4,

Trenton Catholic 0

The third-seeded Spartans, ranked 11th in the Elite 11, scored three runs in the second inning and one in the fourth. Winning pitcher Jayden Shertel went six innings, gave up three hits, struck out 12 and walked two. Trevor Smith had a single, a double, a run and two RBIs.

Holy Spirit hosts seventh-seeded Immaculata on Monday in a South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal game. Immaculata beat second-seeded St. Joseph 8-5 in its quarterfinal.

Boys tennis

Regular season

Millville 4,

Cedar Creek 1

Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Jacob Lewis 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Crain M d. Kyle O'Connor 6-0, 6-0; Nicolas Meehan M d. Lorenzo Fortunato 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy M d. Shane Houck-Chris Lam 6-1, 6-0; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift M d. Daniel Perez-Owen Nowalksy 6-2, 6-0.

Records: CC 8-8; M 18-4.