 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City girls rally to win lacrosse playoff match: Roundup
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Ocean City girls rally to win lacrosse playoff match: Roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivegirlslacrosseholder

The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat visiting Cherry Hill West 11-9 on Friday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal game.

Summer Reimet led the fourth-seeded Red Raiders (12-3) with three goals and Grace McAfee, Alexis Smallwood and Delainey Sutley each scored twice. Racheli Levy-Smith had a goal and an assist, Gracie Pierce scored once and Olivia Vanesko added an assist. Jenna Casole topped Cherry Hill West (14-4) with five goals.

Ocean City will meet the winner between top-seeded Moorestown and eighth-seeded Northern Burlington on Tuesday in a Group III semifinal game.

From Thursday

Regular season

Pinelands Reg. 10, Jackson Liberty 7: Pinelands (5-10) led 6-5 at halftime. The Wildcats had 25 shots on net. Maura Carney scored three goals for Jackson Liberty (0-17).

Softball

S.J. Group IV quarterfinal

Southern 5, Rancocas Valley 4: The host Rams (15-1) trailed 4-3 but scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win. Winning pitcher Elizabeth Gosse worked seven innings, gave up nine hits, struck out six and walked two. Gosse went 2 for 3 with two runs, and Yacono Laci had a hit and two RBIs.

Southern will travel to top-seeded Kingsway Regional on Wednesday for a semifinal game.

Kingsway, the No. 4 team in The Press Elite 11, beat eighth-seeded Shawnee 7-1 in its quarterfinal.

From Thursday

S.J. Group I quarterfinal

(3) Buena Reg. 13, (6) Overbrook 3: Kendal Bryant scored four runs, hit three singles and doubled to lead the the Chiefs.

Buena scored six runs in the first inning.

Julia Sheridan drove in three for the Chiefs (15-6). Madison Hand singled twice and scored three runs. Jenna Lenko added two RBIs. Emily D’Ottavio and Adrianna Cortes each singled twice. D’Ottavio struck out five in five innings.

Kayla Van Esland drove in two and scored for Overbrook (11-9).

The Chiefs will travel to second-seeded Gloucester for a Group I semifinal Wednesday.

Baseball

S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinal

No. 11 Holy Spirit 4, Trenton Catholic 0: The third-seeded Spartans, ranked 11th in the Elite 11, scored three runs in the second inning and one in the fourth. Winning pitcher Jayden Shertel went six innings, gave up three hits, struck out 12 and walked two. Trevor Smith had a single, a double, a run and two RBIs.

Holy Spirit will host seventh-seeded Immaculata on Monday in a South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal game. Immaculata beat second-seeded St. Joseph 8-5 in its quarterfinal.

Boys tennis (Friday)

Millville 4, Cedar Creek 1

Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Jacob Lewis 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Crain M d. Kyle O’Connor 6-0, 6-0; Nicolas Meehan M d. Lorenzo Fortunato 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy M d. Shane Houck-Chris Lam 6-1, 6-0; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift M d. Daniel Perez-Owen Nowalksy 6-2, 6-0.

Records: CC 8-8; M 18-4.

The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat visiting Cherry Hill West 11-9 on Friday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal game.

Summer Reimet led the fourth-seeded Red Raiders (12-3) with three goals and Grace McAfee, Alexis Smallwood and Delainey Sutley each scored twice. Racheli Levy-Smith had a goal and an assist, Gracie Pierce scored once and Olivia Vanesko added an assist. Jenna Casole topped Cherry Hill West (14-4) with five goals.

Ocean City meets the winner between top-seeded Moorestown and eighth-seeded Northern Burlington on Tuesday in a Group III semifinal game.

Softball

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal

Southern Reg. 5,

Rancocas Valley Reg. 4

The host Rams (15-1) trailed 4-3 but scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win. Winning pitcher Elizabeth Gosse worked seven innings, gave up nine hits, struck out six and walked two. Gosse went 2 for 3 with two runs, and Yacono Laci had a hit and two RBIs.

Southern will travel to top-seeded Kingsway Regional on Wednesday, June 9 for a Group IV semifinal game. Kingsway, the No. 4 team in The Press Elite 11, beat eighth-seeded Shawnee 7-1 in its quarterfinal.

Baseball

South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal

No. 11 Holy Spirit 4,

Trenton Catholic 0

The third-seeded Spartans, ranked 11th in the Elite 11, scored three runs in the second inning and one in the fourth. Winning pitcher Jayden Shertel went six innings, gave up three hits, struck out 12 and walked two. Trevor Smith had a single, a double, a run and two RBIs.

Holy Spirit hosts seventh-seeded Immaculata on Monday in a South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal game. Immaculata beat second-seeded St. Joseph 8-5 in its quarterfinal.

Boys tennis

Regular season

Millville 4,

Cedar Creek 1

Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Jacob Lewis 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Crain M d. Kyle O'Connor 6-0, 6-0; Nicolas Meehan M d. Lorenzo Fortunato 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy M d. Shane Houck-Chris Lam 6-1, 6-0; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift M d. Daniel Perez-Owen Nowalksy 6-2, 6-0.

Records: CC 8-8; M 18-4.

1 tennis agate for bottom of roundup

Boys tennis (Friday)

Millville 4, Cedar Creek 1

Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Jacob Lewis 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Crain M d. Kyle O'Connor 6-0, 6-0; Nicolas Meehan M d. Lorenzo Fortunato 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy M d. Shane Houck-Chris Lam 6-1, 6-0; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift M d. Daniel Perez-Owen Nowalksy 6-2, 6-0.

Records: CC 8-8; M 18-4.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News