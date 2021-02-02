Ocean City football player Mike Rhodes commits to West Chester

Mike Rhodes is an all-around athlete, but football is his main sport, and he’ll continue that career next season at West Chester University.
Rhodes, an 18-year-old Ocean City High School senior offensive and defensive lineman, has committed to attend the Pennsylvania school and will play for the Golden Rams’ NCAA Division II program.
He’ll receive a partial scholarship that’s both athletic and academic.
“I really liked the coaches when I visited there with my dad (Steve Rhodes) about a month ago,” said Mike Rhodes, an Ocean City resident. “All their coaches have been there a while, and they’ve built up the program. It’s winning football.”
Rhodes also visited Lafayette and William & Mary last summer.
He also played basketball for Ocean City for three years and has thrown the shot put and discus in track and field for three years.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Rhodes had minor shoulder surgery recently and that kept him from playing basketball this winter. But he plans to participate in track and field in the spring.
Rhodes liked other things about West Chester. “I liked the town, and it was right there,” he said. “The campus was nice, and it was a fair size. I liked how the football field was laid out.
“It’s only an hour and 45 minutes away; it’s not far at all. I’m excited that my family can come up and watch me play.”
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, of which West Chester is a member, canceled fall sports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach Bill Zwaan’s Golden Rams were 9-3 (5-2) in 2019. The team was 10-1 (6-0) in 2018, 9-4 (6-1) in 2017 and 8-3 (6-1) in 2016.
Rhodes said he’ll probably play defensive end at West Chester.
“I prefer defensive end over offensive tackle,” he said. “I love that you get to tackle and you move more freely, as opposed to being a guy stopping opponents from getting to the quarterback.”
The Ocean City football team went 6-2 in 2020 and finished at No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Rhodes had 32 tackles, including nine for losses, three sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble. As an offensive lineman, he helped the Red Raiders score 16 rushing touchdowns and 11 passing TDs.
“He’s a big guy, and that’s what you need to anchor the line,” said Smith, who was named The Press Football Coach of the Year. “He had a lot of chances on the ball (defending against runs and passes). I remember he picked one out of the air against Pleasantville a couple years ago and almost ran it for a touchdown.
“They (West Chester) have a very successful program. It’s a good fit for him. He’ll be able to compete for playing time, and he’ll get bigger. It’s really close, so his family will be able to go see him play.”
Last year as a center on the basketball team, Rhodes averaged 9.1 points as Ocean City went 17-10. In his most recent spring season of boys track and field in 2019, he won the shot put (41 feet, 3 inches) and the discus (125-2) at the Cape May County Championships.
“We really like it when our football guys play multiple sports because it keeps them competing,” Smith said. “I know Michael’s really sorry he couldn’t play basketball this winter.”
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
