Ocean City football player Mike Rhodes commits to West Chester

“It’s only an hour and 45 minutes away; it’s not far at all. I’m excited that my family can come up and watch me play.”

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, of which West Chester is a member, canceled fall sports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Bill Zwaan’s Golden Rams were 9-3 (5-2) in 2019. The team was 10-1 (6-0) in 2018, 9-4 (6-1) in 2017 and 8-3 (6-1) in 2016.

Rhodes said he’ll probably play defensive end at West Chester.

“I prefer defensive end over offensive tackle,” he said. “I love that you get to tackle and you move more freely, as opposed to being a guy stopping opponents from getting to the quarterback.”

The Ocean City football team went 6-2 in 2020 and finished at No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Rhodes had 32 tackles, including nine for losses, three sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble. As an offensive lineman, he helped the Red Raiders score 16 rushing touchdowns and 11 passing TDs.