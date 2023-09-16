OCEAN CITY — The Rancocas Valley Regional High School field hockey team fell behind early in the second quarter but was able to battle back behind senior Carly Seal’s three goals to defeat Ocean City 5-2 on Saturday afternoon in an nonleague game.

Ocean City opened the scoring with 8 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the first quarter when senior Taylor Amstutz scored. Senior Kate Cossaboon, who recorded an assist on Amstutz’s goal, gave Ocean City the 2-0 lead after converting a penalty stroke just less than five minutes into the second quarter.

Rancocas Valley was able to make the necessary adjustments to shift the momentum in their favor, getting on the scoreboard just four minutes later after senior Kayla Pastor took advantage of a scramble in front of the cage.

“I actually threw in one of our subs off the bench to be fresh legs. She’s a senior. She scored that goal,” Rancocas Valley coach Rachel Galante said on Pastor’s goal. “I think everyone touched it before it went into the cage, which is a good way to score a goal. That goal kind of gave us the momentum we needed to push forward and overcome that first eight minutes that we were a little slow.”

After Pastor’s goal, Seal added her first of the day in the third quarter to tie the game at 2.

The fourth quarter was dominated by the Red Devils, as Seal added her second and third goals of the game. Sophomore Ava Fisher, who assisted on all three Seal goals, added a goal herself to push the lead to 5-2.

Freshman goalie Madelyn Wilkinson kept the Red Raiders from scoring at all in the second half. Facing 11 total shots on goal, Wilkinson finished the game with nine saves.

“Goal after goal, everyone kind of played a part in today’s successes,” Galante said of the team’s effort. “Our midfielders generated numerous counterattacks for us. Our forwards were scrappy and relentless in the circle, and our defenders definitely came up with a lot of 50-50 balls to give us the advantage over the other team.”

The two teams met last season, which resulted in a 2-2 tie after Ocean City came back from down 2-0. Ocean City, ranked fifth in this season's preseason Press Elite 11, will next play Tuesday at home against Hammonton.

After dominating the early portion of the game and going up 2-0, Ocean City struggled defensively during the remainder of the second quarter and the second half of the game.

“I think R.V. is a great team so credit to them," Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. "I think that we just kind of lost sight of our organization defensively. I thought that we weren’t playing aggressive defensively and they capitalized."

Rancocas Valley took advantage of the Red Raiders’ defensive miscues, piling up the shots on goal. Junior Red Raider goalie Taryn Dolka faced 12 shots and made 7 saves in the game.

“I think they were playing really aggressively, and we backed off a little bit," Cossaboon said. "I think that we need to keep the momentum in our favor and keep attacking, and we didn’t do that today. I think we need to organize a little bit better as a team, communicate a little bit more and we’ll be fine."

Rancocas Valley-Ocean City field hockey game