Ocean City field hockey gets revenge, edges EHT in OT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A large student section filled the bleachers on the turf football field at Egg Harbor Township High School on Wednesday.
Along with other fans and supporters, they were there to cheer on the Eagles’ field hockey team against local rival Ocean City.
“It was a playoff-type environment,” Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. “They had a huge crowd that was very rowdy.”
After four scoreless and intense quarters, the Red Raiders’ Carly Hanin and Julia Neff silenced that electric home crowd in overtime.
Hanin scored off an assist from Neff to lead Ocean City to a 1-0 victory over the previously undefeated Eagles in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
The Red Raiders (10-1) are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite. The Eagles (11-1) are No. 4.
EHT outshot Ocean City 12-3.
“It was a great game,” Burke said.
Ocean City defeated Shore Regional 1-0 in overtime Sept. 11, so they understand how to finish games, Hanin said. But there was more to Wednesday than just a win.
EHT defeated Ocean City 3-2 in overtime on Sept. 17, handing the Red Raiders their only loss. This game was a chance to return the favor and climb up in their playoff bracket.
“It was just honestly who could dig deeper,” Hanin, 17, said. ”We went into overtime. Both teams were so tired and wanted a goal. We ended up finishing it out, dug deeper and finished on the cage.
“It was very exciting, honestly. It was just relieving because if it got down to zero seconds on the clock, it would have been a tie and they would still be on top of us (in the division). But we got it done.”
About 3 minutes into overtime, Neff made a tackle on the ball around the 20-yard-line. The sophomore then made a great pass between two defenders to Hanin, who essentially had an uncontested shot on net.
The Red Raiders stormed the field and, the crowd, which made noise all game, went silent as the visitors celebrated. Some EHT players just sat down on the turf.
Both teams played excellent, including amazing defense, connecting on passes and maintaining possession.
“It was really exciting because we are both good teams and, I think, it was just we wanted it more and who was really willing to fight for it,” Neff, 15, said. “I think we really did. We are always going into overtime with this team.”
At halftime, neither team had a shot on net. However, EHT generated more offense in the third quarter and had eight shots. Ocean City did not get its first shot until the fourth quarter.
Rebecca Macchia made two saves for EHT.
“I think they did really well defensive-wise,” Neff said. “We had opportunities to shoot, but it was just really good defense. I think we both played our best. I think it was a really, really good game.”
The win was a huge momentum swing for the Red Raiders, Neff said. EHT had eight corners. Ocean City finished with four.
Going into overtime, Burke told her players that it was going to take effort from everyone and to just let the game come to them. Her players listened and “dominated in overtime,” Burke said.
“EHT played a great game. Very physical,” Burke said. “But I was really proud of my kids with how we stayed tough. We stayed poised. It got a little frantic at the end there, but all that matters is the final score.
“It was kind of a weird game where they had their chances. We had one, and we capitalized.”
Freshman goaltender Taryn Dolka made 12 saves for Ocean City. Burke said the team has a lot of confidence in Dolka.
“Taryn plays beyond her years and has been very consistent for us,” Burke said.
This competitive game will be beneficial to both teams come playoffs, Burke said. The coach admitted that playing this type of opponent twice this season (and beating them Wednesday) makes them more “ready to go for the rest of our season.”
“It just shows that we are both really good teams,” Hanin, a senior, said. “We are both are really good players. It was honestly a really tight game the entire time.”
<&rule>
Ocean City; 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
EHT; 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals— Hanin OC
Goalies—Dolka (12) OC; Macchia (2) EHT
<&rdpStrong>Contact Patrick Mulranen:</&rdpStrong> 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
