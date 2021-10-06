Ocean City field hockey gets revenge, edges EHT in OT

“It was just honestly who could dig deeper,” Hanin, 17, said. ”We went into overtime. Both teams were so tired and wanted a goal. We ended up finishing it out, dug deeper and finished on the cage.

“It was very exciting, honestly. It was just relieving because if it got down to zero seconds on the clock, it would have been a tie and they would still be on top of us (in the division). But we got it done.”

About 3 minutes into overtime, Neff made a tackle on the ball around the 20-yard-line. The sophomore then made a great pass between two defenders to Hanin, who essentially had an uncontested shot on net.

The Red Raiders stormed the field and, the crowd, which made noise all game, went silent as the visitors celebrated. Some EHT players just sat down on the turf.

Both teams played excellent, including amazing defense, connecting on passes and maintaining possession.

“It was really exciting because we are both good teams and, I think, it was just we wanted it more and who was really willing to fight for it,” Neff, 15, said. “I think we really did. We are always going into overtime with this team.”