Ocean City edges EHT 2-1 in 2OT for sectional championship

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township field hockey teams were both quick and aggressive for 74 minutes in a thrilling South East Group A championship game Saturday.

Ocean City finally won it 2-1 in the second overtime when junior Carly Hanin fired in a shot at the left post after a pass from Tara McNally from the right.

The Red Raiders (12-2) are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. EHT dropped to 11-3.

The sectional championship is the Red Raiders’ first since winning the South Jersey for the sixth time in seven years in 2018. The NJSIAA created six regions for field hockey this year, instead of the usual four, due to the COVID-19 pandemic to try to minimize travel. The South East A section consisted of teams in Groups II, III and IV. The season is now over. There will not be state semifinals or state championships.

“It feels so good to win and get the goal in,” said Hanin, a 16-year-old Margate resident. “It’s like a blur. It was just trying to hit in the pass. We finally got the tip we wanted.”

Ocean City was missing five starters, including four in COVID-19 quarantine, and one who was injured Thursday. Coach Kelsey Burke said that none of those quarantined have the virus.