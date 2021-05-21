Ocean City defeats EHT in first game since visit from Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa

Ocean City lost to Shawnee 4-3 one day earlier. The Renegades scored three runs in the seventh inning and won in extra innings.

“We needed this win going to the playoffs,” Nunan said. “We definitely wanted to come out here and show them how we are. They beat us the first time, so we wanted that revenge.”

Ethan Dodd took the loss for EHT. He struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings. All four of the Red Raiders’ runs were unearned for Dodd.

Frank Wright came in in relief, striking out five.

Tristin Trivers singled in the second.

“We have to dominate the routine play,” Carmichael said. “We have to figure out how to beat guys like this. We have to learn a lesson from this. We have to get better.”

EHT does not have any division games left, Carmichael said, and must wait to see how Ocean City does against Hammonton and Vineland to see if it wins the division outright or has to share the title with the Red Raiders.

“Matt Nunan was really, really good. We have to ... take what we learned (Friday) and put it in our brains and figure out how we can get our swings a little bit shorter, a little bit faster and how we can make solid contact against pitching like that.”