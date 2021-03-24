Ocean City defeats Egg Harbor Township in CAL East Division wrestling

Wilson wrestled next at 160.

The Ocean City resident was winning 9-2 late in the third period but earned the major decision on a takedown before the buzzer. Wilson said he was trying to get a pin, but his opponent, Micah Bird, would not budge.

It was his first contested win of the season, Wilson won by forfeit in his first bout of the season and lost Saturday to Braydon Castillo of Lower Cape May Regional.

“I knew I had to still work to get more points on the board,” Wilson, a junior, said. “It was pretty exhausting, honestly. Pretty exhausting.My forearms are dead.

EHT just started practice last week and had not wrestled yet this season as the team had to sit out two weeks due to COVID-concerns.

“It just shortens an already shortened season, so there is less time to practice,” EHT coach Zach Agostino said.

District champion and region qualifier Sean Dever won by pin at 126 for the Eagles. Matthew Dugan won by pin at 106.

“There’s no real time to relax,” Agostino said. “It’s a short season. So, it is either buckle up and get ready now or it’s too late. It was a good eye-opener for us