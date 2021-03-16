Ocean City defeats Atlantic City in boys, girls swim meet

Bianchi, a junior, won the 200 freestyle, and teammates Andrew Allegretto and Koch took second and third, respectively, for a 13-3 score in the event.

“We were missing a few kids, but we did pretty well,” said Bianchi, a 16-year-old Absecon resident. “I swam at a good pace in the 200 freestyle and picked it up at the end. I like swimming sprint or distance.”

Koch returned to take first in the 400 freestyle.

“Coach said to pick it up and swim like it’s your last meet, because it could be,” said Koch, another 16-year-old junior from Absecon. “The year has definitely been weird, but it’s one of the best in our history. If we had been in the South Jersey (Public B) tournament, I think we would have done really well.”

Haney, a freshman, won the 200 individual medley for A.C. by three body lengths in 2:25.68 and captured the 100 backstroke by more than seven seconds in 1:04.83. A.C.’s Casey Nguyen won the 100 free and was second to Armstrong in the 100 breaststroke by a half-length.

“Last year, we graduated 10, but this year we only lose three,” Atlantic City coach Kris Ciuro said. “We moved some kids around today (in the lineup), and they stepped up to the challenge.”