Ocean City defeats Atlantic City in boys, girls swim meet

ATLANTIC CITY — The Ocean City High School boys and girls swimming teams both stayed ahead of Atlantic City in consecutive dual meets Tuesday.
O.C. won the boys meet 112-58, though the Vikings made a good showing. The Red Raiders, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 6-1. A.C., sixth in the Elite 11, dropped to 3-5.
The girls meet that followed was closer, but third-ranked Ocean City (5-3) pulled away toward the end to score a 99-71 victory. The Vikings (3-4) are No. 4 in the Elite 11.
The Ocean City boys team was missing a few swimmers, including top scorer Dolan Grisbaum, who has completed his season and is tapering for an important USA Swimming club meet.
But the Red Raiders got wins by sophomore Pat Armstrong in the 100-meter butterfly in 1 minute, 1.20 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.50, and he swam in two relay victories. Nick Bianchi, Gavin Neal and Andrew Koch each added individual wins, and Neal and Jackson Agnellini each won two relays.
“We were missing some top swimmers, but I told the team that now they get to shine, and they did,” Ocean City coach Shane McGrath said. “We have a strong sophomore class, and we have a good group returning next year. James Haney is an outstanding swimmer for Atlantic City, but we went 2-3-4 in the events that he won, so that helped us. Atlantic City is always tough, and they swam really well today.”
Bianchi, a junior, won the 200 freestyle, and teammates Andrew Allegretto and Koch took second and third, respectively, for a 13-3 score in the event.
“We were missing a few kids, but we did pretty well,” said Bianchi, a 16-year-old Absecon resident. “I swam at a good pace in the 200 freestyle and picked it up at the end. I like swimming sprint or distance.”
Koch returned to take first in the 400 freestyle.
“Coach said to pick it up and swim like it’s your last meet, because it could be,” said Koch, another 16-year-old junior from Absecon. “The year has definitely been weird, but it’s one of the best in our history. If we had been in the South Jersey (Public B) tournament, I think we would have done really well.”
Haney, a freshman, won the 200 individual medley for A.C. by three body lengths in 2:25.68 and captured the 100 backstroke by more than seven seconds in 1:04.83. A.C.’s Casey Nguyen won the 100 free and was second to Armstrong in the 100 breaststroke by a half-length.
“Last year, we graduated 10, but this year we only lose three,” Atlantic City coach Kris Ciuro said. “We moved some kids around today (in the lineup), and they stepped up to the challenge.”
In the girls meet, Ocean City took a 10-4 lead by taking first and third place in the 200 medley relay. The Red Raiders never lost the lead but were ahead only 60-50 following the 400 free, the seventh of the 11 races.
O.C.’s Katie Barlow won the 200 IM and the 100 backststroke and was on two winning relays. She came back from foot surgery in November and will swim for Ursinus College next fall.
“It motivated me to come back this year because I wanted to swim with the team,” said Barlow, a 17-year-old Ocean City resident. “I think everyone did amazing this year.”
Senior Alex Antonov was on all three winning relays and won the 50 freestyle in 28.34.
“I like relays because I get to swim with the girls, and there’s a lot of energy,” said Antonov, a 17-year-old O.C. resident. “I cheer everyone on, and it’s lots of fun.”
Olivia Scherbin won the 100 butterfly, and she and Abby Maglietta and Kelsea Cooke all had two relay wins.
“It was a great meet, and the girls swam very well,” Ocean City coach Ian Keyser said.
But A.C.’s Megan Fox led Atlantic City to a good showing by winning the 200 and 400 freestyle events. Olivia Kulakowski (100 butterfly) and Sarah Tran (100 breaststroke) also won for the Vikings.
“We swam well, and a lot of them stepped up,” Atlantic City coach Sean Duffey said. “We want to swim as fast as we can because the season’s ending soon. In my six years (three as an assistant and three as a head coach), this is the closest we’ve been against Ocean City.”
Boys results
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—OC (Parker Lapsley, Pat Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Jackson Agnellini) 2:00.83
200 Freestyle—Nick Bianchi OC 2:13.76
200 IM—James Haney AC 2:25.68
50 Freestyle—Neal OC 26.65
100 Butterfly—Armstrong OC 1:01.20
100 Freestyle—Casey Nguyen AC 59.41
400 Freestyle—Andrew Koch OC 5:30.50
200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Armstrong, Bianchi, Agnellini, Neal) 1:48.65
100 Backstroke—Haney AC 1:04.83
100 Breaststroke—Armstrong OC 1:19.50
400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Ben Iannelli, Sean O’Neill, Haney, Nguyen) 4:13.09
Records—Ocean City 6-1; Atlantic City 3-5.
Girls results
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—OC (Katie Barlow, Alex Antonov, Abby Maglietta, Kelsea Cooke) 2:14.18
200 Freestyle—Megan Fox AC 2:10.97
200 IM—Barlow OC 2:42.22
50 Freestyle—Antonov OC 28.34
100 Butterfly—Olivia Kulakowski AC 1:14.86
100 Freestyle—Olivia Scherbin OC 1:02.67
400 Freestyle—Fox AC 4:42.22
200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Antonov, Cooke, Lilly Teofanova, Scherbin) 1:58.30
100 Backstroke—Barlow OC 1:11.10
100 Breaststroke—Sarah Tran AC 1:28.42
400 Freestyle Relay—OC (Scherbin, Maglietta, Barlow, Antonov) 4:26.85
Records—Ocean City 5-3; Atlantic City 3-4.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
