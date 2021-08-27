 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City caps first day of Battle at the Beach with win over Vineland
0 comments

Ocean City caps first day of Battle at the Beach with win over Vineland

{{featured_button_text}}
hslivefootball.jpg

The Ocean City High School football team capped the first night of the Battle at the Beach with a shutout victory.

The Red Raiders, hosting the three-day showcase, beat Vineland 21-0 to open their season at Carey Stadium.

Ocean City broke the scoreless tie with 14 seconds left in the first quarter on Jacob Wilson's 5-yard TD run to make it 7-0. That score held up at halftime.

Wilson extended the Red Raiders' lead to 14-0 with 6:13 left in the third quarter when he scored from 6 yards out. Riley Gunnels made it 21-0 with his 2-yard score late in the third.

Vineland; 0 0 0 0—0

Ocean City; 7 0 7 0—14

FIRST QUARTER

OC—Wilson 5 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

OC—Wilson 6 run (kick)

OC—Riley Gunnels 2 run (kick)

Records—Vineland 0-1, Ocean City 1-0.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News