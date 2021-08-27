Ocean City caps first day of Battle at the Beach with win over Vineland

The Ocean City High School football team capped the first night of the Battle at the Beach with a shutout victory.
The Red Raiders, hosting the three-day showcase, beat Vineland 21-0 to open their season at Carey Stadium.
Ocean City broke the scoreless tie with 14 seconds left in the first quarter on Jacob Wilson's 5-yard TD run to make it 7-0. That score held up at halftime.
Wilson extended the Red Raiders' lead to 14-0 with 6:13 left in the third quarter when he scored from 6 yards out. Riley Gunnels made it 21-0 with his 2-yard score late in the third.
Vineland; 0 0 0 0—0
Ocean City; 7 0 7 0—14
FIRST QUARTER
OC—Wilson 5 run (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
OC—Wilson 6 run (kick)
OC—Riley Gunnels 2 run (kick)
Records—Vineland 0-1, Ocean City 1-0.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
