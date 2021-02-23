Ocean City boys win 9 of 11 races to defeat Atlantic City

Grisbaum, a senior, won the 400 freestyle in 4 minutes, 3.14 seconds.

“I’ve been training hard, so I felt tired, but my endurance was good,” said Grisbaum, 17, an Ocean City resident who will swim for Boston University next season. “I’ve been trying to get my time down in the 400, and this was the first time I swam it this season. I was shooting for a 4:05.”

O.C. features many other good swimmers. Pat Armstrong took the 100 freestyle by more than a body length, and he led off the two winning freestyle teams. Mike Kelly won the 200 individual medley by three lengths. Jackson Agnellini had two relay wins.

Gooden, a senior, won the 100 butterfly in 58.99 seconds, missing a 28-year-old school record by 0.14 seconds.

“It’s hard to say if we would have done better in a normal year,” said Gooden, an 18-year-old Margate resident who will swim for Swarthmore College next season. “We have had to think outside the box this year with our training because we can’t always be in the pool. We have had dry land and cardio workouts.

“My best events are the 100 and 200 freestyle. I don’t always swim the fly. But I think I can the record soon.”