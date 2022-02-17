Ocean City boys swimming wins first South Jersey title since 1962

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — The Ocean City High School boys swimming team did something Thursday that it hasn’t done in 60 years, win a South Jersey champIonship.

The top-seeded Red Raiders, ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, beat second-seeded Moorestown 90-80 in the South Jersey Group B championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

The score was tied 39-39 after the fifth race, the 100-yard butterfly, but Ocean City led from then on.

Ocean City junior Pat Armstrong won the 50-yard freestyle in a personal-best 22.11 seconds. Gavin Neal took the 100 freestyle in 49.08. The Red Raiders won both freestyle relays, and had good depth in their scoring in the other races.

Ocean City improved to 13-2. Moorestown, ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11, finished the dual-meet part of the season 6-5.

The Red Raiders advanced to the state Group B semifinals on Feb. 22 at Raritan Bay YMCA against an opponent to be determined.

“To me this is comparable to the day I married my wife (Becca Hannings) and the day my son (Finnegan) was born,” Ocean City coach Shane McGrath said. “The boys have worked so hard in the weight room and in the pool, and it showed (Thursday).

“It has been a long time, 60 years (1962). Ocean City has been a winning program for most of those years. But to win a South Jersey title, a lot of things have to go in your favor. Things looked pretty even in our bracket at the top between us, Mainland (Regional) and Moorestown.”

Ocean City took both first and third place in the final two relays. Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini, Neal and Nick Bianchi finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.04. The Red Raiders led 80-76 going into the final race, and Armstrong, Bianchi, Matt Woodside and Neal won the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.47) to clinch the meet.

“We’ve come here multiple times and have been shut down,” said Armstrong, 16, of Longport. “Now, we finally have the trophy in our hands. We were very nervous, and did not underestimate Moorestown.

“Our coach is extremely tactical. He had the (probable) meet (results) down in his head, and he had a plan. We followed it to victory.”

Neal won the 100 freestyle in 49.08, and Ocean City won the event to go up for good at 49-45.

“It feels awesome,” said Neal, a 16-year-old junior from Absecon. “1962 was the last time we won it, and now we can put 2022 on the banner. This win was due to the team's pure hard work and sideline energy.”

The Quakers took first place in seven of 11 races. Moorestown’s Luke Mumma won the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Alex Christou was first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Jonah Luetke won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

“I knew (Thursday) morning that the team was ready to go,” McGrath said.

