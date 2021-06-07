Ocean City boys lacrosse wins its first South Jersey championship

After the game, the crowd stayed at Carey Stadium to take photos and celebrate with the team for more than a half hour.

"All I can say is the reason we did what we did is our seniors," Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre said. "The emphasize head, heart and hustle. We've dealt with adversity all year. Adversity brings out the best and the worst of you, and today it brought out the best. Shawnee is a high quality team, and they've played in games like this for the last 10 years. We had a big advantage this year with 14 seniors on the team, and they only have about five.

"A lot of sacrifices went into this, by my wife (Abby), my daughter (Reese), and the (assistant) coaches: Bruce Ladd, Brent Earl, John Bellingeri, Chris Clark and Steve Scheffler."

Grimley charged the net and scored Ocean City's second goal to make it 2-1 with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the first quarter. He also scored on a high shot from 12 yards out to put the Red Raiders up 8-5 with under three minutes left in the third quarter.