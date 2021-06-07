Ocean City boys lacrosse wins its first South Jersey championship

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team didn't let a three-goal deficit stop them Monday as the Red Raiders powered through to their first South Jersey Group III championship.
Ocean City beat Shawnee 9-6 in a game in which the top-seeded Red Raiders score seven consecutive goals after trailing 5-2. Senior attack Jake Schneider led Ocean City with four goals, and freshman attack Pat Grimley added two.
Ocean City (13-6) advanced to meet the winner between Northern Highlands and Chatham in the state Group III title game Wednesday at a neutral site to be determined.
Northern Highlands and Chatham met Monday night for the North Jersey championship. Shawnee, in a show of class, stood as a team and applauded Ocean City for more than a minute after the game. The second-seeded Renegades finished at 11-6.
"Winning the South Jersey title is the greatest feeling ever," said Schneider, an 18-year-old Ocean City resident. "Even when we were down 5-2, I knew there would be no collapse. We had a schedule this year with hard teams, so we'd know what to do in that situation. I knew we would win it."
Schneider's goals all came at key moments. He scored the first goal of the game in the opening minute as he moved right to left. His next goal came in the final minute of the first half to cut Shawnee's lead to 5-3. The senior scored to make it 5-5 in the third quarter, this time moving left to right. Schneider's final goal, also in the third quarter, made it 7-5.
After the game, the crowd stayed at Carey Stadium to take photos and celebrate with the team for more than a half hour.
"All I can say is the reason we did what we did is our seniors," Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre said. "The emphasize head, heart and hustle. We've dealt with adversity all year. Adversity brings out the best and the worst of you, and today it brought out the best. Shawnee is a high quality team, and they've played in games like this for the last 10 years. We had a big advantage this year with 14 seniors on the team, and they only have about five.
"A lot of sacrifices went into this, by my wife (Abby), my daughter (Reese), and the (assistant) coaches: Bruce Ladd, Brent Earl, John Bellingeri, Chris Clark and Steve Scheffler."
Grimley charged the net and scored Ocean City's second goal to make it 2-1 with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the first quarter. He also scored on a high shot from 12 yards out to put the Red Raiders up 8-5 with under three minutes left in the third quarter.
"I knew we had it in us to come back," said Grimley, a 15-year-old Margate resident. "Our tough schedule put us in this situation before. The goal before half (by Schneider) helped to give us momentum. We had the energy to capitalize on our opportunities. Our defense was incredible in the second half. We held them to just one goal at the very end."
The game was tied at 2-2 when the Renegades looked like they might take over. Shawnee's Ethan Krauss, Nate Sears and Tyler Konchak each scored, all within three minutes late in the first half.
"Ocean City is a great team, and they did a really good job adjusting at halftime," Shawnee coach Don Green said. "They're faceoff play was some of the difference."
Included in Ocean City streak of seven straight goals were scores by Jack Davis, Nick Volpe and Brady Rauner. Red Raiders goalie Gavin Jackson made four saves, including a big stop with 2:30 left in the third quarter and his team up 8-5. Shawnee's Jimmy Potter also had four saves.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
