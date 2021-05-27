Ocean City boys, girls dominate at Cape May County Championships

The host Ocean City High School boys and girls track and field teams dominated at the Cape May County Championships on Wednesday at Carey Stadium, both repeating as overall champions.
Lower Cape May Regional junior Anthony Gentile and Ocean City senior Brad Jamison and junior Dan Givens each won two boys events. Ocean City sophomores Elaina Styer and Alexa Palmieri and Middle Township junior Keira Phillips each won two girls events.
Palmieri won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 39.49 seconds, and the 3,200 run in 12:24.39. Styer won the long jump (16 feet, 04.75 inches) and the triple jump (34-05.50). Phillips won the 400 hurdles (1:04.44) and the 800 run (2:31.52).
Gentile won the 100 dash (11.43) and 200 dash (23.62). Jamison won the javelin (160-01) and shot put (42-00.50). Givens won the long jump (20-10.25) and triple jump (42-08.50).
Also for the boys, Lower's Elijah Jackson won the 400 dash in 51.88. His teammates Zeb Hinker won the 3,200 run (10:20.95). Jorge Cruz of Wildwood won the 800 run (2:10.40). Middle's Jordan Severino won the pole vault (10-00), and Dave Giulian won the discus (110-03).
Tyler Greene of Ocean City won the 1,600 run (4:29.90). His teammates Nasir Kelly (high jump, 5-06), Brendan Schlatter (400 hurdles, 1:00.08) and Elijah Cochran (100 hurdles, 16.73) were also winners.
Also in the girls, Ocean City's Nya Gilchrist (100 dash, 13.66), Aila Troxel (200 dash, 27.27,), Erin Hanlon (400 dash, 59.59), Morgan Krier (100 hurdles, 17.07), Stephanie Carey (4-08, high jump), Birdie Stewart (pole vault, 10-00) and Joni Dice (discus, 88-10) each were winners.
Lower's Joelle Dufault won the shot put (30-08.75). Middle's Shea Gerhard won the javelin (98-06).
No names were provided for relays. But the Ocean City boys won the 4x100 (47.12), 4x400 relay (3:28.97) and 4x800 relay (8:47.54). For the girls, the Red Raiders won the 4x100 (52.69) and 4x400 (4:15.73). Middle won the 4x800 (10:46.95).
Boys results
100 dash: Anthony V. Gentile (Lower Cape May) 11.43, Izach Thomas (Middle Twp.) 11.89, Elijah Cochran (Ocean City) 12.16; 200 dash: Gentile Lower Cape May) 23.62, Cochran (Ocean City) 24.64, Thomas (Middle Twp.) 24.80; 400 dash: Elijah Jackson (Lower Cape May) 51.88, Drew Tarr (Ocean City) 53.00, Josh Hutchinson (Ocean City) 55.02; 800 run: Jorge Cruz (Wildwood) 2:10.40, Reece Wagner (Ocean City) 2:14.51, Jesse Coombs (Lower Cape May), 2:17.41; 1600 run: Tyler Greene (Ocean City) 4:29.90, Zeb Hinker (Lower Cape May) 4:30.90, Owen Ritti (Ocean City) 4:33.37; 3200 run: Hinker (Lower Cape May) 10:20.95, Nick Scarangelli (Ocean City) 10:27.71, Nicholas Ferzetti (Ocean City) 10:35.08; 110 hurdles: Cochran (Ocean City) 16.73, Dan Givens (Ocean City) 16.75, Andrew Karayiannis (Ocean City) 19.66; 400 hurdles: Brendan Schlatter (Ocean City) 1:00.08, Aodhan Daly (Ocean City) 1:00.75; Ben Bertett (Ocean City) 1:10.46; 4x100 relay: Ocean City (names unavailable) 47.12; 4x200 relay: Ocean City (names unavailable) 3:28.97; 4x800 relay: Ocean City (names unavailable) 8:47.54; High jump: Nasir Kelly (Ocean City) 5-06, Brett Oves (Ocean City) 5-02, Albert Hickman (Middle Twp.) 5-00; Long jump: Givens (Ocean City) 20-10.25; Oves (Ocean City) 18-06.75, Aidan O' Kane (Ocean City) 18-00.50; Triple jump: Givens (Ocean City) 42-08.50, O' Kane (Ocean City) 37-07, Niko Dounoulis (Ocean City) 35-03; Pole vault: Jordan Severino (Middle Twp.) 10-00, Alick Killian (Middle Twp.) 9-06, Nick Layton (Ocean City) 9-00; Discus: Dave Giulian (Middle Twp.) 110-03, Colin Dice (Ocean City) 107-10, Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) 99-10; Javelin: Brad Jamison (Ocean City) 160-01, Mike Constantino (Ocean City) 130-06, Evan Dugan (Middle Twp.) 116-08; Shot put: Jamison (Ocean City) 42-00.50, Mike Rhodes (Ocean City) 40-11.25, Hebron (Lower Cape May) 37-10.
Girls results
100 dash: Nya Gilchrist (Ocean City) 13.66, Hope Slimmer (Ocean City) 1387, Kaliah Sumlin (Wildwood) 14.01; 200 dash: Aila Troxel (Ocean City) 27.27; Maggie Halbruner (Ocean City) 28.31, Tricia Nicoletti (Ocean City) 29.19; 400 dash: Erin Hanlon (Ocean City) 59.59, Halbruner (Ocean City) 1:02.26, Josie Sequella (Lower Cape May) 1:06.86; 800 run: Keira Phillips (MiddleTwp.) 2:31.52; Olivia Palmieri (Ocean City) 2:38.80; Samantha Andress (Wildwood Catholic) 2:40.39; 1600 run: Alexa Palmieri (Ocean City) 5:39.49, Andress (Wildwood Catholic) 5:50.80; Frankie Ritzel (Ocean City) 5:57.11; 3200 run: A. Palmieri (Ocean City) 12:24.39, Mary Lisicki (Ocean City) 12:51.48; Emma Weber (Ocean City) 13:41.91; 100 hurdles: Morgan Krier (Ocean City) 17.07, Sarah Burgos (Ocean City) 17.99, Peyton Matura (Ocean City) 18.20; 400 hurdles: Keira Phillips (Middle Twp.) 1:04.44, Erin Hanlon (Ocean City) 1:05.10, Burgos (Ocean City) 1:14.45; 4x100 relay: Ocean City (names unavailable) 52.69; 4x400 relay: Ocean City (names unavailable); 4:15.73 ;4x800 relay: Middle Twp. (names unavailable) 10:46.95; High jump: Stephanie Carey (Ocean City) 4-08; Elaina Styer (Ocean City) 4-08; Kaliah Sumlin (Wildwood) 4-02; Long jump: Styer (Ocean City) 16-04.75; Aila Troxel (Ocean City) 15-07.25; Sarah Gleason (Ocean City) 15-05.50; Triple jump: Styer (Ocean City) 34-05.50; Carey (Ocean City) 33-00.25; Alyia Gray-Rivera (Wildwood Catholic) 31-10.75; Pole vault: Birdie Stewart (Ocean City) 10-00, Kamryn Chisholm (Ocean City) 8-00, Cordelia O'Such (Middle Twp.) 7-06; Discus: Joni Dice (Ocean City) 88-10, Sophie Kelleher (Lower Cape May) 88-01, Joelle Dufault (Lower Cape May) 77-06; Javelin: Shea Gerhard (Middle Twp.) 98-06, Marissa Sampson (Ocean City) 90-08, Dakota Ludman (Middle Twp.) 83-07; Shot put: Dufault (Lower Cape May) 30-08.75, Mia Vazquez (Ocean City) 29-09.25, Madison Majors (Ocean City) 29-05.75.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
