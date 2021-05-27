Ocean City boys, girls dominate at Cape May County Championships

The host Ocean City High School boys and girls track and field teams dominated at the Cape May County Championships on Wednesday at Carey Stadium, both repeating as overall champions.

Lower Cape May Regional junior Anthony Gentile and Ocean City senior Brad Jamison and junior Dan Givens each won two boys events. Ocean City sophomores Elaina Styer and Alexa Palmieri and Middle Township junior Keira Phillips each won two girls events.

Palmieri won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 39.49 seconds, and the 3,200 run in 12:24.39. Styer won the long jump (16 feet, 04.75 inches) and the triple jump (34-05.50). Phillips won the 400 hurdles (1:04.44) and the 800 run (2:31.52).

Gentile won the 100 dash (11.43) and 200 dash (23.62). Jamison won the javelin (160-01) and shot put (42-00.50). Givens won the long jump (20-10.25) and triple jump (42-08.50).

Also for the boys, Lower's Elijah Jackson won the 400 dash in 51.88. His teammates Zeb Hinker won the 3,200 run (10:20.95). Jorge Cruz of Wildwood won the 800 run (2:10.40). Middle's Jordan Severino won the pole vault (10-00), and Dave Giulian won the discus (110-03).