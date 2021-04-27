Ocean City beats previously undefeated Middle

The Ocean City High School boys tennis team beat previously unbeaten Middle Township 3-2 on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League match.
Kraig Redmond and Jackson Barnes won for the Red Raiders in second and third singles, respectively, and Evan Cho and Luke Wagner won at second doubles.
Middle’s Maximilian Gilbert took the first singles match, and John Leahy and Steve Berrodin won a three-set match over Max Fisher and Evan Leeds at first doubles.
Singles: Maximilian Gilbert MT d. Charles DiCicco 6-1, 6-2; Kraig Redmond OC d. Xander Hardin 6-0, 6-3; Jackson Barnes OC d. Shane Kern 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles: John Leahy-Steve Berrodin MT d. Max Fisher-Evan Leeds 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-2); Evan Cho-Luke Wagner OC d. Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas 6-4, 6-3.
Records: MT 4-1; OC 3-1.
Mainland Reg. 5,
Holy Spirit 0
Singles: Daniel Wise M d. Nick Flemming 6-1, 6-2; Michael Walton M d. Gabe Fucetola 6-0, 6-0; Alex Wise M d. Kai Shellum 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia M won by forfeit: Joe Dib-Chris Guillen M won by forfeit.
Records: Mainland 5-0; Holy Spirit 0-3
Southern Reg. 5,
Barnegat 0
Singles: Logan Van Liew d. Robert Wallace 6-1, 6-0; Angelo Palombini, Southern d. Bobby Kaciban 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Leavitt d. Aiden Birch 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Sean Kahl-Simon Schriever d. Anthony Idone-Richard Lynch 6-1, 6-2; Dan Materazzi-Bryan Kahl d. Pat Sample-Phil Lopicollo 6-0, 6-0
Records: Southern 2-0; Barnegat 2-2
Cedar Creek 4
Lower Cape May 1
Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Maxwell Souder 6-0, 6-0; Justin Popdan LCM d. Kyle O’Connor 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; Chase Blanchard CC d. Caleb Lawson 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck CC d. Connor Deignan-Matt Eck 6-2, 6-1; Daniel Perez-Owen Nowalsky CC d. Sean Murphy-Robert Eckel 6-0, 6-1
Millville 4
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
Singles: Jacob Lewis M d. Donovan Sullivan 6-3, 6-3; Andrew Crain M d. Joshua Guimapang 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Luis Geda EHT d. Nicolas Meehan 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matt Sooy M d. Benjamin Zhang-Eric Chen 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Ethan Hyson-Shaun McCarthy M d. Brian Zheng-James White 6-2, 6-1
Records: Millville 4-1; Egg Harbor 2-3
From Monday
Middle Twp. 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Singles: Maximilian Gilbert d. Maxwell Souder 6-0, 6-0; Xander Hardin d. Justin Popdan 6-0, 6-0; Shane Kern d. Caleb Lawson 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: John Leahy-Steve Berrodin, d. Connor Deignan-Matt Eck 6-0, 6-1; Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas d. Sean Murphy-Robert Eckel 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Middle 4-0, Lower 0-2.
Pennsville 4,
Wildwood 1
Singles: Nathan Harrison, Pennsville, d. Kevin Cruz Valle 6-2, 6-3; Matthew Miller, Pennsville, d. Erubey Sanchez 7-5, 6-2; Ryan Lamb, Pennsville, d. Justin Lopez 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Noah Flitcraft-Ethan Campbell, Pennsville, d. Alexsandro Bautista-Jayden Rivera 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Julio Rivera-Sebastian Rivera, Wildwood, d. Jonathon Hooks-Mason Gant 6-1, 6-3.
Records: Pennsville 2-1-1, Wildwood 0-2-1.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
Singles: Michael Walton, Mainland, d. Donovan Sullivan 6-0, 6-3; Alex Wise, Mainland, d. Joshua Guimapang 6-3, 6-0; Luis Geda, Egg Harbor, d. Ben Rosenberg 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia, Mainland, d. Benjamin Zhang-Eric Chen 6-0, 6-0; Joe Dib-Chris Guillen, Mainland, d. Resty Mercado-William Coombs 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Mainland 3-0, EHT 2-2.
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Jackson Liberty 0
Singles: Brian Delbury, Pinelands, d. Michael Rodrigues 6-1, 6-1; Josh Kline, Pinelands, d. Vincent Pawlak 6-1, 6-0; Adam Grelak, Pinelands, d. Tim Cappulli 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino, Pinelands, d. Brandon Yoo-Jim Cappulli 6-0, 6-1; James Cahill-Carter Mathis, Pinelands, d. Sean Duffy-Ryan Holsey 6-0, 6-0.
Records: P 5-0, JL 1-2.
Girls lacrosse
Lacey Twp. 12,
Toms River South 3
Madison MacGillivray, Kayleigh Flanegan and Shyanne Nurifora each scored three goals for the Lions (3-0). Cayli Biele, Kailyn Dean and Madelyn Bell each scored once. Maeve Meehan made nine saves.
Toms River South fell to 2-2.
From Monday
Mainland Reg. 18,
Holy Spirit 8
Casey Murray led the scoring for the Mustangs (2-2) with six goals and an assist. Eva Blanco added four goals and Charlotte Walcoff scored three. Julianna Medina had two goals and two assists. Carly Strang, Bella Tenaglia and Samantha Roth-man also scored for Mainland. Kylie Kurtz had five saves.
For Holy Spirit (0-3), Hanna Watson scored five goals, Kendall Murphy added two and Emma Watson had a goal and an assist. Piper Martin made eight saves.
Southern Reg. 16,
Freehold Twp. 5
Rylee Johnson led the Rams (3-1) with five goals and two assists. Casey McBride also had a big game with three goals and five assists. Kacey Kubarewicz had three goals and two assists. Sophia Cooney added two goals and an assist. Summer Davis, Emma Gallaro and Shaylea Johnson also scored for Southern. Lauren Ricci had two saves.
Millville 21,
Atlantic City 11
Alexandra Dounoulis led the Vikings (2-1) with five goals and an assist. Sienna Calhoun had three goals and two assists. Megan Dougherty had two goals and three assists, and Hailey Bloom had a goal and two assists. Mikayla Garraty had six saves. Millville, which led 12-6 at the half, improved to 2-1.
Ocean City 19,
OLMA 4
Summer Reimet led the Red Raiders (2-1) with four goals and an assist. Alexis Smallwood had three goals and two assists. Racheli Levy-Smith and Ally Leeds each had two goals and an assist. Grace McAfee and Olivia Vanesko each had two goals, and Kelsea Cooke and Gracie Pierce also scored.
For OLMA (2-1), Adrianna Dodge had two goals and Fiona Lockhart and Anissa Searfine also scored.
Absegami 14,
Oakcrest 1
Haleigh Schafer scored five goals and added an assist for Absegami (1-2). She had 10 draw controls and eight ground balls. Sarah Glass had six ground balls and scored four. Jayla McNamara, Livia Pino, Makayla Edwards and Rhegan Apel each scored once. Kylie Waldman made two saves.
Boys volleyball
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Toms River East 0
Pinelands won 25-10, 25-14.
Dan Brunke led the Wildcats (2-1) with 14 service points to go with five assists and three aces. Brogan Duelly had seven digs and four kills. Abdullah Elsayad had six digs, five service points and three aces.
Egg Harbor Twp. 2,
Hammonton 0
EHT (2-1) won 25-11, 25-20
Ivan Wang had 14 assists and three digs for the Eagles. Ronald Sansom three blocks and kills two. Andy Auyeung had four kills. Michael Barnes and Alec Barnes each had three kills. Nicholas Fortis had six aces. Edward Al-Nammour had three aces.
Hammonton fell to 0-3.
Girls track and field
Mainland Reg. 131,
Atlantic City 9
At Mainland
100—Smith M 13.1; 200—Bonczek M 27.4; 400—Bretones M 1:04.5; 800—L. Malone M 2:34.4; 1,600—Booth M 5:42; 3,200—Hodgens M 12:38; 100 hurdles—Sims-Hackney M 16.4; 400 hurdles—Vandenberg M 1:10.2. 4x400 relay—M 4:58.7; high jump—E. Morrison M 4-8; long jump—Dirkes M 15-.75; triple jump—Dirkes M 34-1.25; shot put—Boggs M 30-11; javelin—Leap M 99-9.5; discus—Fitzgerald M 81-.5; pole vault—Morrison M 10-6.
