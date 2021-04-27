Ocean City beats previously undefeated Middle

Toms River South fell to 2-2.

From Monday

Mainland Reg. 18,

Holy Spirit 8

Casey Murray led the scoring for the Mustangs (2-2) with six goals and an assist. Eva Blanco added four goals and Charlotte Walcoff scored three. Julianna Medina had two goals and two assists. Carly Strang, Bella Tenaglia and Samantha Roth-man also scored for Mainland. Kylie Kurtz had five saves.

For Holy Spirit (0-3), Hanna Watson scored five goals, Kendall Murphy added two and Emma Watson had a goal and an assist. Piper Martin made eight saves.

Southern Reg. 16,

Freehold Twp. 5

Rylee Johnson led the Rams (3-1) with five goals and two assists. Casey McBride also had a big game with three goals and five assists. Kacey Kubarewicz had three goals and two assists. Sophia Cooney added two goals and an assist. Summer Davis, Emma Gallaro and Shaylea Johnson also scored for Southern. Lauren Ricci had two saves.

Millville 21,

Atlantic City 11