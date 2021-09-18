Ocean City beats previously undefeated Hammonton: Roundup

Racheli Levy-Smith finished with two assists and scored once to lead the Ocean City High School field hockey team to a 4-1 victory over previously undefeated Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Saturday.
The Blue Devils (4-1) and the Red Raiders (4-1) were tied 1-1 at halftime.
Julia Neff, Tricia Nicoletti and Carly Hanin each scored for Ocean City. Taryn Dolka and Nora Bridgeford each made three saves. The Red Raiders outshot Hammonton 13-7.
Anna Dankel scored in the first quarter for the Blue Devils. Sofia Grasso made eight saves. Angelina Catania made six.
Central Reg. 4, Lacey Twp. 0: Kelsey Lowden scored twice for Central (6-0). Emma Bianco added three assists. Central outshot Lacey 22-1. Maeve Meehan made 16 saves for the Lions (4-2).
Toms River South 6, Pinelands Reg. 2: Megan Felmly scored four goals to go with an assist for Toms River South (4-1). Adrianna Goodwin made 10 saves. TRS outshot Pinelands 14-10. Kamryn Borden scored once and added an assist for the Wildcats (3-3). Abby Romanek scored once. Julia Morrin made 11 saves.
Holy Spirit 2, Oakcrest 1 (late Friday): Maggie Cella and Alex Graffius each scored for the Spartans. Piper Martin made six saves. Alexis Thavistack scored for the Falcons. No further information was available.
Boys soccer
Wall Twp. 2, Southern Reg. 1: Matthew Hoosack scored off an assist from Mathieu Leonard in the second half for the Rams (1-2-1) to force overtime. Nathaniel Bott made 10 saves. Matthew Murphy and Daniel Burns scored for Wall. Joseph Gisoldi made six saves. Wall outshot Southern 12-7.
Central Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 2: Ethan Riley and Logan Gross scored for the unbeaten Lions (3-0-1). Matteo Pasqualichio and Riley each finished with an assist. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves. Central’s Ryan Dicillo and John Truhan each scored in the second half to force overtime. Trevor Policastro made 13 saves.
Camden Tech 3, Atlantic Tech 0 (late Friday): Antonio Jimenez, Bryan Calderon and Andrew Velasquez-Garcia each scored once for Camden Tech (5-0). Ashan Johnson added two assists. Lucien Maslin made six saves. ACIT fell to 0-4. No further information was available.
St. Augustine 4, Pleasantville 1 (late Friday): Michael Caprice scored twice for the Hermits (3-1). Patrick Earnest and Brian Sharkey each scored once. Ethan Torpey, Aidan Davis and Mike Magee each finished with an assist. The Greyhounds fell to 0-5. No further information was available.
Girls soccer
Southern Reg. 6, ACIT 0: Gianna Simon scored three goals for the Rams (2-1-1). Brielle Simon and Kara Kaczynski each scored once and added an assist. Hailey Hochstrasser scored once. Angie Preiser got an assist. Sydney Prince made nine saves for ACIT (0-5).
Southern Reg. 1, Toms River East 1 (late Friday): Gianna Simon scored off an assist from Melanie Lockwood for the Rams (1-1-1). Toms River East (2-0-2) led 1-0 at halftime. Leah Morrin made 12 saves. Sam Sosnicki scored for TRE. Kaia Bace made 16 saves.
Girls volleyball
Hammonton 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: The Blue Devils (3-2) won 14-25, 26-24, 25-19. Tiffany Paretti led with 16 digs, 12 service points, eight assists and six aces for the winners. Mia Ranieri added 11 digs and six service points. Eve Sheehan finished with eight service points, five digs and two kills. Cara Rivera had six service points to go with five kills. Gina McBrearty added six assists and three blocks. EHT fell to 1-2.
Point Pleasant Beach 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Point Pleasant Beach won 16-25, 27-25, 25-21. For Lacey (0-5), Mackenzie Horahan finished with a game-high 20 assists to go with five digs, three service points and three kills. Lochlyn Martin added a game-high 16 digs to go with four service points and two aces. Hope DeWitt finished with nine digs.
Jackson Liberty 2, Lacey Twp. 0 (late Friday): Jackson (3-0) won 25-18, 25-20. Kim Stallworth led with 12 assists. For the Lions (0-5), Hope DeWitt finished with eight digs and two kills. Lochlyn Martin added eight digs.Emily Hauptvogel had three kills, three digs and two blocks. Mackenzie Horahan added four service points, four assists and three digs.
Toms River South 2, Southern Reg. 0 (late Friday): The set scores were 25-22, 25-17. Brianna Otto led the Rams (2-2) with 15 digs to go with four service points and two aces. Molly Regulski added six assists and two service points. Corinne Hughes finished with seven service points. Jordyn Hamlin had eight assists and three kills. Hailea Krause led with five kills to go with four digs.
