Ocean City beats previously undefeated Hammonton: Roundup

Southern Reg. 6, ACIT 0: Gianna Simon scored three goals for the Rams (2-1-1). Brielle Simon and Kara Kaczynski each scored once and added an assist. Hailey Hochstrasser scored once. Angie Preiser got an assist. Sydney Prince made nine saves for ACIT (0-5).

Southern Reg. 1, Toms River East 1 (late Friday): Gianna Simon scored off an assist from Melanie Lockwood for the Rams (1-1-1). Toms River East (2-0-2) led 1-0 at halftime. Leah Morrin made 12 saves. Sam Sosnicki scored for TRE. Kaia Bace made 16 saves.

Girls volleyball

Hammonton 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: The Blue Devils (3-2) won 14-25, 26-24, 25-19. Tiffany Paretti led with 16 digs, 12 service points, eight assists and six aces for the winners. Mia Ranieri added 11 digs and six service points. Eve Sheehan finished with eight service points, five digs and two kills. Cara Rivera had six service points to go with five kills. Gina McBrearty added six assists and three blocks. EHT fell to 1-2.