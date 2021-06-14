Ocean City beats Colts Neck 4-2, advances to state Group III baseball final

COLTS NECK — Ocean City defeated Colts Neck 4-2 in the state Group III baseball semifinals Monday.
Ocean City advances to the Group III state final to be played Saturday at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field at Veterans Park in Mercer County.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
GALLERY: Ocean City beats Mainland to win S.J. Group III title
