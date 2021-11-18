Ocean City and Millville to vie for South Jersey Group IV crown

What seemed inevitable for most of the high school football season will happen Friday night.
Top-seeded Millville (9-1) will host second-seeded Ocean City (11-0) for the South Jersey Group IV title 6 p.m. at Wheaton Field. The matchup between these former Cape-Atlantic League rivals is one of the most anticipated of the state’s 20 public school sectional title games.
Football — and spots in general — is a pivotal part of both schools and communities. With each game the teams won this season, South Jersey football fans wondered how they would matchup against each other.
“A lot of people are paying attention to this one,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said, “and that’s a good thing. Both schools are really good-spirited schools. It’s going to be an exciting atmosphere.”
The site of the game also adds to the atmosphere. Millville’s Wheaton Field with its location in the center of town and the number of big games it has hosted over the years is one of the best places to watch a game in South Jersey.
“Millville is a pretty cool place to go play,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “Wheaton Field has a lot of history. It’s got the feeling of an old-time football stadium. There’s great tradition there.”
Friday’s game appears to be a contrast in styles.
Millville averages 45.3 points. With players, such as running back LeQuint Allen and wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, the Thunderbolts are capable of scoring every time they touch the ball no matter where they are on the field. Millville scored more than 50 points and averaged 26.3 yards per touchdown in its two playoff wins.
“We never scheme up the (big plays),” Thomas said. “If they go for 50, they go for 50. Our system is we’re hoping for five yards. If we get the five yards, that’s great. Sometimes those five yards turn into 50, which is huge, and we’re going to need that in order to beat (Ocean City).”
Smith said it’s not just Millville’s athletic talent that makes the Thunderbolts so tough.
“They execute well, and they’re well coached,” he said. “They don’t hurt themselves. To beat them, you have to be tremendous in your own execution. We have to tackle well. We have to get off blocks. You can’t make any mistakes in space or they’ll turn a 4-yard play into a touchdown.”
Meanwhile, the Ocean City defense allows an average of 4.7 points. Red Raiders defensive linemen C.J. Conti (10.5 tackles for losses) and Mike Gray (10 tackles for losses) are a constant presence in opposing backfields.
“They are really sound defensively,” Thomas said of the Red Raiders. “They’re the No. 1 defense in the state. Defenses win championships.”
Ocean City’s offense averages 33.8 points. The Red Raiders combine the timely of passing of quarterback Riley Gunnels (15 TD passes) with the running of Sean Mazzitelli (999 rushing yards) and Jacob Wilson (691 rushing yards).
“We have to capitalize on whatever opportunities we have,” Smith said. “If we get turnover or we get a long drive, those things have to turn into points. You’re not going to beat them unless you can score some points.”
Ocean City is seeking its first South Jersey title since 1999. Millville last won a sectional championship in 2016.
“The vibe is going to be awesome,” Smith said. “But in a big game you try to minimize the spectacle of it. At the end of the day, it’s always just about blocking and tackling.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
