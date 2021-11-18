Ocean City and Millville to vie for South Jersey Group IV crown

Millville averages 45.3 points. With players, such as running back LeQuint Allen and wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, the Thunderbolts are capable of scoring every time they touch the ball no matter where they are on the field. Millville scored more than 50 points and averaged 26.3 yards per touchdown in its two playoff wins.

“We never scheme up the (big plays),” Thomas said. “If they go for 50, they go for 50. Our system is we’re hoping for five yards. If we get the five yards, that’s great. Sometimes those five yards turn into 50, which is huge, and we’re going to need that in order to beat (Ocean City).”

Smith said it’s not just Millville’s athletic talent that makes the Thunderbolts so tough.

“They execute well, and they’re well coached,” he said. “They don’t hurt themselves. To beat them, you have to be tremendous in your own execution. We have to tackle well. We have to get off blocks. You can’t make any mistakes in space or they’ll turn a 4-yard play into a touchdown.”

Meanwhile, the Ocean City defense allows an average of 4.7 points. Red Raiders defensive linemen C.J. Conti (10.5 tackles for losses) and Mike Gray (10 tackles for losses) are a constant presence in opposing backfields.