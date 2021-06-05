 Skip to main content
Ocean City advances in boys lacrosse playoffs with 7-5 win over Clearview Regional
BOYS LACROSSE: OCEAN CITY 7, CLEARVIEW 5

Ocean City advances in boys lacrosse playoffs with 7-5 win over Clearview Regional

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City and Clearview Regional high school boys lacrosse teams showed plenty of heart and resiliency Saturday in their South Jersey Group III semifinal at Carey Stadium.

Ocean City, led by Jake Schneider, was a little better and won it 7-5. Schneider scored four goals, including the last two in the final four minutes after the Pioneers had tied it at 5-5.

The win put the top-seeded Red Raiders in the program’s first South Jersey final, a game with second-seeded Shawnee at 3 p.m. Monday in Ocean City.

The Red Raiders improved to 12-6, with all of their losses against tough nonleague opponents. Clearview finished 12-3.

“Coach (O.C. coach Joe LaTorre) gives us a tough schedule with a lot of difficult, close games, so we’re able to give it our all and come out on top,” said Schneider, an 18-year-old senior and an Ocean City resident. “The (South Jersey) final is really special. The whole town’s going to come out and support it.”

The Red Raiders appeared headed for an easy win early as they took their time and pumped in four unanswered goals, eating up most of the first half clock. The goal scorers were Pat Grimley, Schneider, Jack Davis and Schneider again. Conner Reagan put Clearview on the board late in the half, and it was 4-1 at intermission.

The Pioneers rallied to tie it at 4-4 in the second half. O.C.’s Brady Rauner put his team back up at 5-4 as he moved from left to right and scored with 10 minutes, 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

“We had to slow the game down and get back the momentum,” said Rauner, an 18-year-old senior from Ocean City. “This will be my second South Jersey final. Our football team lost to Shawnee 28-0 in 2019. I hope we can turn that around.”

Clearview’s Mario Leone scored his second goal of the game to knot it again at 5-5 with 6:01 left in regulation.

Schneider circled the net and scored the winning goal near the right post as he was falling down. He scored again with 2:16 left.

“Words can’t describe the excitement I feel to be in the South Jersey final,” Latorre said. “It’s my 10th year, and every year we’ve done better and our seniors have set the bar higher.”

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

