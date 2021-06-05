Ocean City advances in boys lacrosse playoffs with 7-5 win over Clearview Regional

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City and Clearview Regional high school boys lacrosse teams showed plenty of heart and resiliency Saturday in their South Jersey Group III semifinal at Carey Stadium.

Ocean City, led by Jake Schneider, was a little better and won it 7-5. Schneider scored four goals, including the last two in the final four minutes after the Pioneers had tied it at 5-5.

The win put the top-seeded Red Raiders in the program’s first South Jersey final, a game with second-seeded Shawnee at 3 p.m. Monday in Ocean City.

The Red Raiders improved to 12-6, with all of their losses against tough nonleague opponents. Clearview finished 12-3.

“Coach (O.C. coach Joe LaTorre) gives us a tough schedule with a lot of difficult, close games, so we’re able to give it our all and come out on top,” said Schneider, an 18-year-old senior and an Ocean City resident. “The (South Jersey) final is really special. The whole town’s going to come out and support it.”