OC boys swimming tops Mainland for first time in 28 years: Roundup

The Ocean City High School boys swimming team beat visiting Mainland Regional 112-57 in the season opener Tuesday, the Red Raiders’ first win over the Mustangs in boys swimming since 1993.
The Red Raiders got consecutive wins by Pat Armstrong in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Matt Woodside took the 200 and 400 freestyle events, and Dolan Grisbaum and Steve Gooden added an individual win apiece. Woodside, Grisbaum and Gooden each had two relay victories. Mainland got wins from James Bradley (100 backstroke) and Matt Giannantonio (100 breaststroke).
At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—OC (Parker Lapsley, Dolan Grisbaum, Pat Armstrong, Steve Gooden) 1:56.39
200 Freestyle—Matt Woodside OC 2:10.79
200 IM—Dolan Grisbaum OC 2:20.39
50 Freestyle—Pat Armstrong OC 26.00
100 Butterfly—Armstrong OC 1:02.60
100 Freestyle—Gooden OC 54.12
400 Freestyle—Woodside OC 4:42.39
200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Matt Robbins, Tripp Crowley, Jackson Agnellini, Woodside) 1:52.26
100 Backstroke—James Bradley MR 1:06.40
100 Breaststroke—Matt Giannantonio MR 1:18.05
400 Freestyle Relay—OC (Gavin Neal, Woodside, Grisbaum, Gooden) 3:56.86
Records—MR 0-1; OC 1-0
Atlantic City 133, Cape May Tech 31
At Atlantic City meters
200 Medley Relay— AC (James Haney, Casey Nguyen, Ben Iannelli, Sean O’Neill) 2:05.42
200 Freestyle— Chris Torres AC 2:32.42
200 IM—Tommy Pham AC 2:47.52
50 Freestyle—Luke Iannelli AC 27.95
100 Butterfly—B. Iannelli AC 1:15.83
100 Freestyle—Nguyen AC 1:00.63
500 Freestyle—Haney AC 4: 19.23
200 Freestyle Relay—AC (L. Iannelli, Kyle Graybill, B. Iannelli, O’Neill) 1:54.92
100 Backstroke—Haney AC 1:06.26
100 Breaststroke—Nguyen AC 1:21.49
400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Graybill, William Harris, Torres, Drew Latz) 5:41.61
Records—AC 1-0; CMT 0-1.
Cedar Creek 101, Middle Twp. 67
At Middle Township, yards
200 Medley Relay—Cedar Creek
200 Freestyle—Cedar Creek
200 IM— Brandyn Acevedo MT 2:24.64
50 Freestyle—Travis McCray MT 24.6
100 Butterfly—Acevedo MT 1:07.00
100 Freestyle—McCray MT 54.18
400 Freestyle—Cedar Creek
200 Freestyle Relay—MT (Chase McCray, Acevedo, Justen Wen, T. McCray) 1:46.16
100 Backstroke—Cedar Creek
100 Breaststroke—Cedar Creek
400 Freestyle Relay—MT (C. McCray, Brandyn Acevedo, Justen Wen, T. McCray) 4:02.34
Records—CC 1-0; MT 0-1.
Note: There were no times or names given for Cedar Creek.
Girls swimming
Atlantic City 100, Cape May Tech 55
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—AC (Megan Fox, Melissa Tran, Grace Gaskill, Kara Graybill) 2:17.64
200 Freestyle—Madelyn Fox AC 2:27.71
200 IM—Gaskill AC 2:50.75
50 Freestyle—Graybill AC 30.69
100 Butterfly—Gaskill AC 1:23.04
100 Freestyle—Me. Fox AC 1:02.86
500 Freestyle—Lindsay Robbins CMT 4:39.70
200 Freestyle Relay—AC (Me. Fox, Tran, Ma. Fox, Catherine Scott) 2:05.94.
100 Backstroke—Me. Fox AC 1:09.34
100 Breaststroke—Emie Fredricks CMT 1:32.28
400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Ma. Fox, Graybill, Julia Logue, Gaskill) 4:44.41
Records—AC 1-0; CMT 0-1.
Cedar Creek 91, Middle Twp. 79
At Middle Township, yards
200 Medley Relay—Cedar Creek
200 Freestyle—Cedar Creek
200 IM—Cedar Creek
50 Freestyle—Sophia Braun MT 26.78
100 Butterfly—Cedar Creek
100 Freestyle—Braun MT 1:01.72
400 Freestyle—Anna Bond MT 6:43.57
200 Freestyle Relay—MT (Sarina Wen, Natali Ilieva, Reilly Deschenes, Sophia Braun) 1:58.81
100 Backstroke—Cedar Creek
100 Breaststroke—Natali Ilieva MT 1:23.11
400 Freestyle Relay—Cedar Creek
Records—CC 1-0; MT 0-1.
Note: No times or names were available for Cedar Creek.
Southern Reg. 129, Brick Memorial 41
At Neptune Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—SR (Camilla DiGiacinto, Hallie Gallagher, Brooke Boyd, Payton Nork) 2:04.96
200 Freestyle—Mya Pierson SR 2:15.52
200 IM—No name provided
50 Freestyle—Haley Skimmons HR 27.79
100 Butterfly—Brooke Boyd SR 1:10.55
100 Freestyle—Pierson SR 1:01.43
400 Freestyle—Phoebe Sprague SR 6:14.62
200 Freestyle Relay—SR (Jessica Paulillo, Hallie Gallagher, Kaylyn Iusan, Pierson) 1:51.87
100 Backstroke—Camilla DiGiacinto SR 1:08.70
100 Breaststroke—Gallagher SR 1:18.49
400 Freestyle Relay—SR (Shae Centanni, Jessica Paulillo, Brooke Boyd, Phoebe Sprague) 4:14.02
Records—SR 1-0; BM 0-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.