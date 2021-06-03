Oakcrest's Madison Lisitsin to row for La Salle

Oakcrest High School senior rower Madison Lisitsin really liked La Salle University when she did the virtual tour last year and an in-person visit this year.
The 5-foot-9 Lisitsin has committed to La Salle and will row for the Explorers starting in the fall. She’ll receive a partial athletic and academic scholarship, which covers most expenses. She has signed a national letter of intent.
She’ll major in nursing and health sciences.
“La Salle had everything I could want, and it was close to home,” said Lisitsin, a 17-year-old Mays Landing resident. “I’m super excited. I had no idea there were so many people from around here who go there. That’s one of the reasons I chose it. It’s still very familiar but can be a whole new experience. I also chose La Salle because it’s challenging.”
She also considered Rutgers, Jacksonville and Drexel universities.
La Salle is coached by Jeff Garbutt, a former Atlantic City High School rower and later the girls crew coach at Ocean City and Mainland Regional. As a college coach, Garbutt assisted for the Iowa women’s program.
“I’ve talked with him on Zoom and he’s very nice,” Lisitsin said. “It turns out my family is friends with his dad (Bob Garbutt, a former Atlantic City High School crew coach). I also talked with assistant coach Brian Reifsnyder, who recruited me.”
Lisitsin has been an all-around athlete at Oakcrest. She played field hockey four years, swam two years and rowed each year, except for 2020’s canceled season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lisitsin rowed in the Falcons varsity four this spring.
“Maddie has really worked hard, and that’s what you’d expect from an outstanding rower,” Oakcrest coach Charles Dupras said. “She’s always pushing herself and trying to get better. She’s tall and that helps her. She has high expectations for herself, and she rows into them as an athlete and a leader. She always wants to be out rowing, no matter what the weather.”
Garbutt began his first season at La Salle this spring. The Explorers women’s varsity four finished second in the petite (consolation) final on May 8 at the Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia. The La Salle women’s novice eight finished second at the Dad Vail event, the first time a La Salle women’s crew earned a medal at the regatta in nearly two decades.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
