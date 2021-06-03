Oakcrest's Madison Lisitsin to row for La Salle

Oakcrest High School senior rower Madison Lisitsin really liked La Salle University when she did the virtual tour last year and an in-person visit this year.

The 5-foot-9 Lisitsin has committed to La Salle and will row for the Explorers starting in the fall. She’ll receive a partial athletic and academic scholarship, which covers most expenses. She has signed a national letter of intent.

She’ll major in nursing and health sciences.

“La Salle had everything I could want, and it was close to home,” said Lisitsin, a 17-year-old Mays Landing resident. “I’m super excited. I had no idea there were so many people from around here who go there. That’s one of the reasons I chose it. It’s still very familiar but can be a whole new experience. I also chose La Salle because it’s challenging.”

She also considered Rutgers, Jacksonville and Drexel universities.

La Salle is coached by Jeff Garbutt, a former Atlantic City High School rower and later the girls crew coach at Ocean City and Mainland Regional. As a college coach, Garbutt assisted for the Iowa women’s program.