Oakcrest wins Lower Cape May to run win streak to 8: Roundup

Ryan Liberty scored four goals and added two assists to lead the Oakcrest High School boys lacrosse team to a 13-11 victory over Lower Cape May in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.
Ethan Nelson scored three for the Falcons (8-1). Gunnar Angier and Michael Raciti each scored twice and had an assist. Logan Skinner scored twice. Angier led with 10 ground balls. Clayton Husta and Michael O’Brien each added an assist. Owen Haugan made 14 saves.
Oakcrest, winners of eight straight, led 7-6 at halftime.
Gavin Hill, Taj Turner and Mackey Bonner each had three goals for Lower (3-8). Matt Brown scored twice
Softball
No. 5 Hammonton 11,
Absegami 1
Hammonton (13-0) scored eight runs in the second inning. Ava Divello, Jadyn Barker and Krista Tzaferos each homered. Makenzie Edwards doubled twice. Victoria Esau had two RBIs and scored twice. Edwards struck out 10 on five innings.
Ayana Crandell scored the lone run for Absegami (4-12). Savannah Neff pitched four innings, striking out two.
Buena Reg. 11,
Holy Spirit 1
Emily D’Ottavio pitched a complete-game and allowed just one hit for the Chiefs (8-5).
She struck out 10.
D’Ottavio also had an RBI. Madison Hand had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Anna Sheridan doubled and drove in two runs. Kendal Bryant scored three runs.
Holy Spirit fell to 4-10.
Ocean City 14,
Lower Cape May Reg. 2
Soph Cera and Alexis Illas each homered for Ocean City (9-5).
Illas led with five RBIs and scored three runs. Cera also scored three runs and doubled. Aneecia Morales, Natalia Cesari, MacKenzee Segich and Anna McCabe each scored two runs. Morgan Rocap and Hailey Neville each had two RBIs.
Neville earned the win with 10 strikeouts.
Lower fell to 2-13.
Boys volleyball
Egg Harbor Twp. 2,
Hammonton 0
EHT (6-5) won 25-14, 25-11.
For Hammonton (1-9), Emmanuel Waugh led with five kills. Francesco Angelastro finished with five digs, four assists and two blocks. Justin Lang had five digs, three service points and two assists. Andrew Gollihur finished with three kills and three service points.
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River North 0
Matthew Leonard had 17 assists and four digs in the Rams’ victory.
Ethan Case finished with five digs. Lucas Kean had five kills. Dylan Lockwood had seven service points, six assists and two aces. Philip Gallina had three digs and two aces. Dylan Bates led with six kills to go with five service points.
Toms River North fell to 3-8.
Lacey Twp. 2
Barnegat 0
Lacey (12-4) won 25-13, 25-17.
For the Lions, Kyle Coburn led with 15 assists, eight digs, six service points, three kills and two aces. Georgekyle Hernandez had 10 digs. Carson Howard finished with six kills. Baxes James had five kills and five digs.
Barnegat fell to 5-8
Boys tennis
Mainland Reg. 5,
Holy Spirit 0
Singles: Daniel Wise d. Nick Flemming 6-0, 6-0; Michael Walton d. Kai Shellem 6-0, 6-0; Alex Wise d. Gabe Fucetola 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0; Joe Dib and Evan Himmelstein won by forfeit.
Records: Mainland 11-0; Holy Spirit 0-10
Absegami 5,
Bridgeton 0
Singles: Austin Snyder d. Angel Arista 6-0, 6-0; Akash Patel d. Victor Ascencio 7-5, 6-4; Manav Dasondi d. Jair Ruesga 2-6, 6-2, 10-5
Doubles: Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach won by forfeit; Colin Morrissey-Darshan Surti won by forfeit
Records: Absegami 7-3; Bridgeton 1-13
St. Augustine 4,
Atlantic City 1
Singles: Vince Coiro Sa d. Antonio Strafella 7-5, 7-6; Tanner Roth SA. d. Jay Patel 6-3, 6-1; Vincent Polistina SA d. Dhiraj Bhattacharjee 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Cameron Compare-Matthew Adams SA d. Bibek Das and Tommy Liao 6-1, 6-4; Maahir Habib-Athar Hanjra AC d. Santino Casale-Warren Garland 6-2, 7-6
Records: St. Augustine 8-2; Atlantic City 5-6
