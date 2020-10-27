Oakcrest sweeps singles to defeat Middle Township in girls tennis playoffs

MAYS LANDING — The Oakcrest High School girls tennis team won three competitive singles matches plus first doubles to beat Middle Township 4-1 Tuesday in a Southeast Region B quarterfinal.
Oakcrest’s Sydney Groen beat Middle’s Ava Elisano 6-2, 6-2 at first singles. Emma Robinson at second singles and Alexa Petrosh at third singles both won tough first sets but dominated the second sets to make it a singles sweep.
Robinson defeated Sarina Wen 7-5, 6-0. Petrosh survived the first set by winning it 7-6 against Samantha Payne, with a 15-13 tiebreaker, and then took the second set 6-0. The Falcons’ first doubles team of Cece Capone and Alexi Phommathep won 6-0, 6-1 over Serenity Carlos and Jenna DiPasquale.
“I think the play of our singles has really been the core of our wins this year,” Oakcrest coach Tony Ponzetti said. “Sydney playing No. 1 has had some really difficult opponents this year from teams like Egg Harbor Township, Absegami and Cedar Creek. But she continues to battle, and she inspires our 2 and 3. Emma and Alexa both had tough matches, but they came back to win.
“I’m proud of the effort today. I’m looking forward to the challenge (Wednesday) at Cedar Creek.”
Fourth-seeded Oakcrest (6-5) travels to top-seeded Cedar Creek for a Southeast Region B semifinal match at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cedar Creek (8-3) beat visiting Wildwood Catholic 5-0 Tuesday in its quarterfinal match. Cedar Creek has beaten Oakcrest 3-2 twice this season.
Middle dropped to 2-10.
Groen, a junior, played second singles last year.
“It went pretty well,” said Groen, a 16-year-old Mays Landing resident. “I thought my service shots were pretty good, and I had good ground strokes. I think today was my best match.
“We’re playing well all around. This will be the third time we’ve played Cedar Creek, and it should be a good match.”
Phommathep, a senior, said she was focused not on winning or losing but on playing her very best. She and Capone, a sophomore, were the first on the day to finish.
“I wanted to stay calm,” said Phommathep, a 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing. “I didn’t want to get too nervous or overthink anything.”
Robinson, a junior, played doubles as a freshman and missed last year with a foot injury. She started out with a 3-0 lead in the first set Tuesday. But Wen rallied to trail 3-2 and then 6-5 before Robinson captured the set.
“In the first set, I was trying to get my legs down,” said Robinson, a 16-year-old junior from Mays Landing. “In the second set, I was returning the ball better and moving it across the court. I was positioning the ball, and my head was in it.”
Middle’s Rory Golway and Aislin Robb (both seniors) defeated Michaela Hearn and Hannah Derringer 6-0, 6-3 in second doubles.
“Our second doubles team has been pretty competitive in all their matches,” Middle coach Rob Heck said. “We played really well today. It was one of our better matches. We’ve played a lot of tough teams since the realignment. We have five seniors, but three are new to varsity. They’re learning to play and they’ve improved a lot.”
Singles—Sydney Groen O d. Ava Elisano 6-2, 6-2; Emma Robinson O d. Sarina Wen 7-5, 6-0; Alexa Petrosh O d. Samantha Payne 7-6 (15-13), 6-0.
Doubles—Cece Capone-Alexi Phommathep O d. Serenity Carlos-Jenna DiPasquale 6-0, 6-1; Rory Golway-Aislin Robb MT d. Michaela Hearn-Hannah Derringer 6-0, 6-3.
Records—Middle 2-10; Oakcrest 6-5.
