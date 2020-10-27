Oakcrest sweeps singles to defeat Middle Township in girls tennis playoffs

Middle dropped to 2-10.

Groen, a junior, played second singles last year.

“It went pretty well,” said Groen, a 16-year-old Mays Landing resident. “I thought my service shots were pretty good, and I had good ground strokes. I think today was my best match.

“We’re playing well all around. This will be the third time we’ve played Cedar Creek, and it should be a good match.”

Phommathep, a senior, said she was focused not on winning or losing but on playing her very best. She and Capone, a sophomore, were the first on the day to finish.

“I wanted to stay calm,” said Phommathep, a 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing. “I didn’t want to get too nervous or overthink anything.”

Robinson, a junior, played doubles as a freshman and missed last year with a foot injury. She started out with a 3-0 lead in the first set Tuesday. But Wen rallied to trail 3-2 and then 6-5 before Robinson captured the set.

“In the first set, I was trying to get my legs down,” said Robinson, a 16-year-old junior from Mays Landing. “In the second set, I was returning the ball better and moving it across the court. I was positioning the ball, and my head was in it.”