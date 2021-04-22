Oakcrest softball shuts out Absegami to open its season

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School softball team made a strong season debut on Thursday, beating host Absegami 12-0 in five innings on the 10-run rule.
The Falcons scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to the win behind the hitting of Madison Pell, Tianna Ortiz, Abigail Tunney, Michaela Hearn and Jayda Shehadi, plus Tunney’s two-hit pitching peformance.
Absegami’s first-year coach Barbara Dell’Aringa was an assistant softball coach for Oakcrest for eight years. The Braves dropped to 1-2.
Dell’Aringa didn’t think the situation of coaching against her old team was really unusual, but maybe a bit awkward.
Dell’Aringa is still a health and physical education teacher at Oakcrest.
“I coached everyone on their team,” Dell’Aringa said of Oakcrest. “I didn’t think the situation today of coaching a different team was really unusual, but maybe a bit awkward. I want to see them (the Oakcrest players) do well because they all have a place in my heart, but I’m also coaching the other team and I want to win. I didn’t get a chance to talk to them before or after the game because I was dealing with my own team. I’ll see them in school tomorrow.”
Pell had two hits, including, what she said, was the first home run of her life, a solo shot to left center field in the fourth inning, which made it 10-0. Ortiz had two doubles, and Tunney added a double and a single.
Nya Rivera drove in a run in the first inning on a fielder’s choice and another run came in on the same play on an error. Ava Broadbent added a fielder’s choice for an RBI in the third inning. Hearn singled in a run in the third inning to make it 8-0.
Ortiz’s second double brought in a run to make it 11-0 in the top of the fifth.
“It was a pretty good way to start the season,” said Oakcrest coach Jason Hearn, Michaela’s father. “The girls are working extremely hard, and they’re staying focused. They stay driven. We have four seniors (Ortiz, Arianna Miranda, Rivera and Kayla Tsang), and they’re very happy to be playing after last year. We had a season overlap with girls volleybal,l and we had players who budgeted their time to do both at the same time. That shows their commitment.”
Tunney, a junior, struck out 10 and walked two in her first varsity win.
“I was just trying to pitch well for my team,” said Tunney, a 16-year-old junior from Mays Landing. “The team works well together.”
Absegami pitcher Tori Smith struck out six. Smith and Mackenzie Hillesheim each had hits for the Braves.
GALLERY: Oakcrest softball beats Absegami
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
