Oakcrest softball shuts out Absegami to open its season

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School softball team made a strong season debut on Thursday, beating host Absegami 12-0 in five innings on the 10-run rule.

The Falcons scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to the win behind the hitting of Madison Pell, Tianna Ortiz, Abigail Tunney, Michaela Hearn and Jayda Shehadi, plus Tunney’s two-hit pitching peformance.

Absegami’s first-year coach Barbara Dell’Aringa was an assistant softball coach for Oakcrest for eight years. The Braves dropped to 1-2.

Dell’Aringa didn’t think the situation of coaching against her old team was really unusual, but maybe a bit awkward.

Dell’Aringa is still a health and physical education teacher at Oakcrest.

“I coached everyone on their team,” Dell’Aringa said of Oakcrest. “I didn’t think the situation today of coaching a different team was really unusual, but maybe a bit awkward. I want to see them (the Oakcrest players) do well because they all have a place in my heart, but I’m also coaching the other team and I want to win. I didn’t get a chance to talk to them before or after the game because I was dealing with my own team. I’ll see them in school tomorrow.”