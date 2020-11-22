Oakcrest shuts out Cedar Creek to win its first sectional championship

MAYS LANDING - The Oakcrest High School girls soccer team has had a great season, and the Falcons capped it off at home Sunday by winning the program's first sectional championship.
Jayda Shehadi scored two goals to help Oakcrest beat its Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District rival Cedar Creek 3-0 for the South East Group A championship.
The second-seeded Falcons, who gave up only three goals all year and none in the playoffs, finished 10-1-2. No. 4 Cedar Creek, which beat top-seeded Middle Township on Friday on penalty kicks in a semifinal, ended its season 6-4-2.
Oakcrest played Cedar Creek twice in the regular season, a 0-0 tie Oct. 6 and a 2-0 Falcons win Oct. 27.
"This is one of the proudest moments of my 17 years of coaching," Oakcrest coach Jason Hearn said after posing for championship photos with his team. "They came together in one of the most bizarre years. I know how hard they pushed themselves. They showed up in big moments, and today they showed up in a huge way.
"Personally, I still haven't grasped it yet. We made it to two other South Jersey finals before in my (coaching) career but lost both. I played soccer for Oakcrest on this field, so there's a lot of emotion for me."
Shehadi, a junior forward, scored the winning goal midway through the first half with a high shot from 28 yards away that bounced off Pirates goalie Olivia Vanelli into the net. Shehadi also scored the game's final goal, her team-best 15th of the year, into the left corner from 15 yards out.
"It definitely helps that we've played them before because we know how they play and their weak points," said Shehadi, a 16-year-old junior from Mays Landing. "It feels great (to win the championship), and I'm proud of the team."
Ten minutes into the game, Oakcrest goalie Gabrielle Gibson stopped a penalty shot by Cedar Creek's Corinne Morgan. Gibson moved to her left and made the save.
"That was big," Hearn said. "That was a momentum changer."
Hannah Curcio scored the Falcons' second goal in the 50th minute on a direct kick from the left side. Gabbie Dittus assisted.
"I shot it high and hoped for the best," said Curcio, an 18-year-old senior from Mays Landing. "This is my first championship. We all stepped up. ... It means so much to me, especially since I'm a senior."
Cedar Creek was on offense about as much as the Falcons and had some chances to score. Gibson made nine saves. Midway through the second half, she deflected a shot by Abigail McGinley over the net. Vanelli made six saves for the Pirates.
"It's tough when you play a team three times because it's a mental game," said Cedar Creek coach Danielle Hagel, a former Oakcrest player who was coached by Hearn. "We had ample opportunities but didn't capitalize. I feel we dominated a lot of the game, but the name of the game is to capitalize on your opportunities. You can't win if you don't score."
Cedar Creek 0 0 - 0
Oakcrest 1 2 - 3
Goals-Shehadi (2), Curcio O.
Goalies-Vanelli (6) CC. Gibson (9) O.
Records-CC 6-4-2; O 10-1-2
