Oakcrest shuts out Cedar Creek to win its first sectional championship

"It definitely helps that we've played them before because we know how they play and their weak points," said Shehadi, a 16-year-old junior from Mays Landing. "It feels great (to win the championship), and I'm proud of the team."

Ten minutes into the game, Oakcrest goalie Gabrielle Gibson stopped a penalty shot by Cedar Creek's Corinne Morgan. Gibson moved to her left and made the save.

"That was big," Hearn said. "That was a momentum changer."

Hannah Curcio scored the Falcons' second goal in the 50th minute on a direct kick from the left side. Gabbie Dittus assisted.

"I shot it high and hoped for the best," said Curcio, an 18-year-old senior from Mays Landing. "This is my first championship. We all stepped up. ... It means so much to me, especially since I'm a senior."

Cedar Creek was on offense about as much as the Falcons and had some chances to score. Gibson made nine saves. Midway through the second half, she deflected a shot by Abigail McGinley over the net. Vanelli made six saves for the Pirates.