Oakcrest senior Makayla 'Mikki' Green earns full University of Illinois scholarship in gymnastics

Walsh praised Green in a news release on fightingillini.com on Tuesday when Illinois announced her signing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Makayla to our 2021 freshman class," Walsh said. "Makayla is an impressively powerful gymnast who I believe is going to be a solid contender on all four events for us. She has wonderful difficulty in all her routines.

"Her character and mindset throughout the recruiting process sent a consistent message of her continual gratitude and excitement for where our program is headed. I am looking forward to the great things Makayla will bring to the team."

Green has been a gymnast since she was 4 and a member of Bright Stars since she was 9.

"When I first took it up, I fell in love with the sport," Green said. "I'm proud of my success. It's not easy, it's difficult, but my hard work has paid off. I have a lot of passion for gymnastics. I love the individual aspect and the team aspect.

"My parents (William and Malika Green) put me in other sports, too, but I wasn't as interested."

Women's gymnastics consists of the vault, the uneven bars, the balance beam and the floor exercises. The all-around is a competition that has all four events.