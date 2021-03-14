Oakcrest senior Makayla 'Mikki' Green earns full University of Illinois scholarship in gymnastics

Makayla "Mikki" Green doesn't play a sport at Oakcrest High School, but the senior will compete for the University of Illinois next year on a full athletic scholarship.
Her sport? Gymnastics.
The 5-foot-3 Green is a standout and team leader at Bright Stars Gymnastics Academy in Egg Harbor Township. She competes at Level 10, the highest level for her club and equal to the collegiate level.
Illinois, a member of the Big Ten Conference, offered Green the scholarship in mid-January, and she committed to the Fighting Illini women's team in early February.
"I'm really excited to start. I wasn't expecting it at all," said Green, an 18-year-old Mays Landing resident. "I've been in contact with them since the end of my sophomore year. I was not able to visit the school (in Champaign),. but the (Illinois) coaches (Nadalie Walsh, the head coach, and assistant Kaitlyn Betts) were very helpful. They gave me the virtual tour and walked me through it all. They were really nice. They gave me the best offer, and I felt connected to the coaches. I felt I'd be a good fit there."
Walsh and Betts also set Green up with Zoom calls with some of her future teammates.
"They talked with me about the team," Green said. "I also got to talk with some of their girls from my class of 2021. Illinois is having a season right now, and I watch them and cheer for them on the Big Ten channel."
Walsh praised Green in a news release on fightingillini.com on Tuesday when Illinois announced her signing.
"We are thrilled to welcome Makayla to our 2021 freshman class," Walsh said. "Makayla is an impressively powerful gymnast who I believe is going to be a solid contender on all four events for us. She has wonderful difficulty in all her routines.
"Her character and mindset throughout the recruiting process sent a consistent message of her continual gratitude and excitement for where our program is headed. I am looking forward to the great things Makayla will bring to the team."
Green has been a gymnast since she was 4 and a member of Bright Stars since she was 9.
"When I first took it up, I fell in love with the sport," Green said. "I'm proud of my success. It's not easy, it's difficult, but my hard work has paid off. I have a lot of passion for gymnastics. I love the individual aspect and the team aspect.
"My parents (William and Malika Green) put me in other sports, too, but I wasn't as interested."
Women's gymnastics consists of the vault, the uneven bars, the balance beam and the floor exercises. The all-around is a competition that has all four events.
Green is a two-time Junior Olympic National qualifier and a two-time Level 10 New Jersey State qualifier. She was first on the vault and second on the beam and floor at the 2019 Level 10 regionals.
Green has traveled to big competitions in Virginia, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Massachusetts and Delaware, among others. She's looking forward to traveling with her collegiate team.
"Makayla is one of the top gymnasts in the east," said Bonnie Petitt, 50, the owner and head coach of Bright Stars Gymnastics. "She's quiet, but she's a really strong gymnast, and she works really hard.
"She's driven to achieve her goals. She's very pleasant and respectful and very energetic. She's every coach's dream. We have about 75 on the team, and she's a great role model to them."
Petitt said the number of colleges in the country that have women's gymnastics as a varsity sport "only numbers in the 20s," including some others in the Big Ten. Those coaches go to the big club meets.
Green is the first member of Bright Stars to get an athletic scholarship for gymnastics.
This season, Illinois is 4-3 in dual meets and 3-2 in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini have defeated Nebraska, Rutgers, Maryland and Penn State. The Big Ten Championships will be held Saturday in Minneapolis.
"It's really exciting," Petitt said. "Not many colleges have it, but the ones that do ... draw big crowds."
Petitt, who was a Massachusetts state champion in the 1980s, said Green is a great all-around athlete who is strong and a good dancer who stands out in the floor event. The owner-coach said Green is outstanding in the other events, too.
"We're excited that we'll be able to see her on TV, and we'll have a lot of people who will want to go see her when competes at Rutgers or the University of Maryland," Petitt said.
Green is also coached by Lexi Matus and Maribeth Mrugalski at Bright Stars Gymnastics.
"She's the first person I've coached to get a scholarship," said Matus, 31. "I'm honored that she made me part of her dream, and her mine. We're excited for her new journey."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
