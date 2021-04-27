Oakcrest makes fast recovery to edge Cedar Creek 3-2

MAYS LANDING — The Oakcrest High School softball team shook off the effects of its first loss one day earlier to beat district rival Cedar Creek 3-2 Tuesday in a well-played Cape-Atlantic League matchup of good teams.

The Falcons trailed 2-1 but scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on for the victory. Catcher Madison Pell singled in the winning run with two outs in the inning.

Oakcrest, which lost to Hammonton 11-2 on Monday, improved to 3-1. Cedar Creek fell to 5-2.

“I was looking for a good pitch to hit to help my team,” said Pell, a 15-year-old sophomore from Mays Landing. “We had a bad loss on Monday, but we came in pumped today to play one of our rivals. We had a good feeling today, and we were ready to win.”

Pell also doubled in Oakcrest’s first run to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Falcons pitcher Abigail Tunney and center fielder Jayda Shehadi also had two hits. Tunney gave up four hits, walked one and struck out 12.

“I was mostly throwing the fastball and the curve,” said Tunney, a 16-year-old junior from Mays Landing. “We were trying to go in with a beter mindset after the big loss Monday. We played as a team, and we had each others’ back. We played well against a good opponent.”