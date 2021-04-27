Oakcrest makes fast recovery to edge Cedar Creek 3-2

MAYS LANDING — The Oakcrest High School softball team shook off the effects of its first loss one day earlier to beat district rival Cedar Creek 3-2 Tuesday in a well-played Cape-Atlantic League matchup of good teams.
The Falcons trailed 2-1 but scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on for the victory. Catcher Madison Pell singled in the winning run with two outs in the inning.
Oakcrest, which lost to Hammonton 11-2 on Monday, improved to 3-1. Cedar Creek fell to 5-2.
“I was looking for a good pitch to hit to help my team,” said Pell, a 15-year-old sophomore from Mays Landing. “We had a bad loss on Monday, but we came in pumped today to play one of our rivals. We had a good feeling today, and we were ready to win.”
Pell also doubled in Oakcrest’s first run to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Falcons pitcher Abigail Tunney and center fielder Jayda Shehadi also had two hits. Tunney gave up four hits, walked one and struck out 12.
“I was mostly throwing the fastball and the curve,” said Tunney, a 16-year-old junior from Mays Landing. “We were trying to go in with a beter mindset after the big loss Monday. We played as a team, and we had each others’ back. We played well against a good opponent.”
Oakcrest trailed 2-1 in the fifth but, Shehadi reached on an infield single to start the inning. Tunney singled to right center and runners were on first and third. Tianna Ortiz hit into a fielder’s choice to tie the game, and Pell followed with the game-winner.
Oakcrest coach Jason Hearn said his team kept its fire and drive the whole game.
“We didn’t compound the mistakes today,” Hearn said. “Cedar Creek was coming off a big win (11-1 over ACIT on Monday), and we were coming off a big loss. Hammonton is a solid program, but we could have done better. Cedar Creek is a solid program, too. We regrouped and played as one. We wanted to prove that the loss wouldn’t define us. We did what we had to do to get the W.”
Cedar Creek pitcher Penelope Burke allowed eight hits, struck out five and walked one.
The Pirates trailed 1-0 but scored twice in the top of the fourth. Olivia Catalina singled, and Taylor D’Attilio and Abby Gunnels hit consecutive RBI doubles. Tunney recorded two strikeouts to end the inning. Gunnels finished with two hits.
“The team played well and stayed in the game the whole time, but we didn’t have enough hits connected together to get the W,” Cedar Creek assistant coach Maria Isgro said.
Note: Oakcrest junior Sammy Thompson threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Thompson has been batting leukemia since her freshman year. She was a softball pitcher on a traveling team in grade school. She played with many of the players on both teams and got a lot of applause from the crowd. Wayne Thompson, Sammy’s father, said the disease is in remission and that Sammy, who was in a wheelchair, is learning to walk again.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
