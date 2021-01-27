Oakcrest hires Mike Forest to be football coach

“He coaches to reach the heart of the student athlete,” Watson said of Forest. “When you can lead the hearts of young men, you can do some amazing things. I think Mike will do a great job in that area.”

Forest said he wants the Falcons to play fast. He’s a hands-on coach often in the past demonstrating routes for his wide receivers.

“We want to make it fun for the kids,” he said. “We’re going to throw. We’re going to run. We’re going to do whatever we need to do to put points on the board and be competitive.”

Oakcrest is located in Mays Landing, which is home to several outstanding athletes. Oakcrest sometimes battles a perception problem when it comes to attracting athletes, because it is one of the oldest schools in Atlantic County.

“I know the potential that’s here,” Forest said. “I was a part of it. I know they can be special. I’m excited to get in there. There’s going to have to be some culture changing and some connection building. But I know the athletes are there. I’m hoping I’ll be able to build a connection with the kids and parents in Mays Landing to try to do my best to keep all the Mays Landing kids in Mays Landing.”

