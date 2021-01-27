Oakcrest hires Mike Forest to be football coach

Mike Forest is back where his football career began.
The 1999 Oakcrest High School graduate who starred at wide receiver is the Falcons' new coach. The Greater Egg Harbor School District Board of Education approved Forest’s appointment Monday night.
“This means everything to me,” said Forest, who works as a counsellor at Atlantic Cape Community College. “If I ever was going to try to be a head coach, it would only be at Oakcrest. It’s home.”
Forest replaces Eric Anderson, who stepped down after last season. The Falcons finished 0-7 in 2020. Their last winning season came when they finished 6-4 in 2016.
Forest is a familiar figure in the Oakcrest community. He is on school’s Wall of Fame.
“I grew up right where (the current players) grew up,” Forest said. “A lot of them grew up in Oakcrest Estates. I can remember growing up in Oakcrest Estates walking to school every morning, walking home through the path after school. I can relate. I practiced on the same field, played on the same field, walked the same hallways. I think it’s important for students to know they’re being led by someone who was actually in their shoes.”
Forest, 40, began his coaching career at Holy Spirit in 2007. He was an assistant at Cedar Creek under Pirates head coach Tim Watson from 2010-2019. Forest coached wide receivers and helped develop such talented players as current Rutgers University standout and Cedar Creek graduate Bo Melton.
“He coaches to reach the heart of the student athlete,” Watson said of Forest. “When you can lead the hearts of young men, you can do some amazing things. I think Mike will do a great job in that area.”
Forest said he wants the Falcons to play fast. He’s a hands-on coach often in the past demonstrating routes for his wide receivers.
“We want to make it fun for the kids,” he said. “We’re going to throw. We’re going to run. We’re going to do whatever we need to do to put points on the board and be competitive.”
Oakcrest is located in Mays Landing, which is home to several outstanding athletes. Oakcrest sometimes battles a perception problem when it comes to attracting athletes, because it is one of the oldest schools in Atlantic County.
“I know the potential that’s here,” Forest said. “I was a part of it. I know they can be special. I’m excited to get in there. There’s going to have to be some culture changing and some connection building. But I know the athletes are there. I’m hoping I’ll be able to build a connection with the kids and parents in Mays Landing to try to do my best to keep all the Mays Landing kids in Mays Landing.”
