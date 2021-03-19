 Skip to main content
Oakcrest girls volleyball beats Cedar Creek: Roundup
The Oakcrest High School girls volleyball team remained unbeaten with a 2-0 win over visiting Cedar Creek on Friday.

The set scores were 25-19 and 25-18 for the Falcons, who improved to 3-0.

Laura Ferrera had four kills, six digs and two aces for Oakcrest. Maddie Connelly had five kills and one ace, and Cassie Booth added three kills, two aces and seven digs.

Cedar Creek dropped to 1-2.

Pleasantville 2, Egg Harbor Township 0

The scores were 25-12 and 25-15.

Yancely Hernandez had five aces, five kills and five digs for the visiting Greyhounds (1-1).

Araceli Martinez added five aces and one kill. and Faith Gracia had six assists and two aces.

Our Lady of Mercy 2, St. Joseph 0

OLMA (3-0) won with scores of 25-3 and 25-5.

Ava Barasso had two kills, eight assists, seven service points and four aces for the host Villagers. Bella Vittorio added 18 service points and nine aces. Olivia Stefano, Ava Keyser and Alice Cawley each had two kills. Ivy Jaep and Lara Barasso each contributed five service points.

Southern Regional 2, Lacey Township 0

The host Rams won with with sets scores of 25-8 and 25-11.

Hailea Krause had five kills for Southern (2-0), and Stephanie Soares added three digs, 15 assists and five service points. Emma Gildea contributed four kills, two blocks and three service points, and Regina Ingling had two digs, 12 service points and two aces. Jordyn Hamlin had four kills and four service points.

From Thursday

Our Lady of Mercy 2, Salem Tech 0

The Villagers (2-0) won 27-25, 25-18.

Barrasso had 15 assists, five service points three kills, three digs and three aces for OLMA. Bella Vittorio had 11 service points, five aces and three digs. Alice Cawley had eight service points, seven kills, six aces and three digs. Olivia Stefano had five kills, three digs and two aces. Ivy Jaep had two aces.

Salem Tech fell to 0-1.

Wrestling

Lacey Township 60, Pinelands Regional 15

106—John Downs LT p. Eric Helfrich, 3:13

113—Aidan Ott LT p. Josiah Hart, 3:37

120—Mason Livio PR p. Vinnie Fantasia, 3:30

126—Mason Heck LT p. Nick Muso, :57

132—Andre Ferrauiolo LT p. Austin Koeppen, 3:46

138—Collin Rollak LT p. Mark Siino, 1:45

145—Kyler Lustig LT d. Joel Mott, 4-0

152—Evan Ren LT p. Nicholas Sheridan, 5:55

160—Gavin Stewart PR d. Michael Angelo Santiago, 6-0

170—James Circle LT d. Gavin Wagner, 6-5

182—Matt Coon LT, by forfeit

195—Brendan Supsie LT, by forfeit

220—Mark Aguirre LT, by forfeit

285—Mateo Mena PR, by forfeit.

Records—Lacey 2-0; Pinelands 1-1.

Millville 54, Vineland 24

106—Josh Kichen V p. Greg Groover, 1:47

113—Dominic Bosco V, by forfeit

120—Gabe Baldosaro V, by forfeit

126—no match

132—Mason Williams M, by forfeit

138—Joe Nappa V p. Anthony Romero, 1:41

145—Michael Rios M, by forfeit

152—Carson Ruocco M, by forfeit

160—Chad Lovell M, by forfeit

170—Adrian Baez M p. Andre Binford, :19

182—Solomon Massey-Kent M, by forfeit

195—Jason Rivera M, by forfeit

220—Edison Andino M, by forfeit

285—Jaydan Wright M p. Dave Dutra, 7:22

Records—V 0-2; M 1-0.

From Thursday

Southern Reg. 53, Central Reg. 13

106—Dylan Verge S p. Cody O’Brien, 3:08

113—Conor Collins S won by forfeit

120—Tyler Verge S tf. Nicholas Condello, (17-1, 5:33)

126—Chris Lubeski S p. Ethan Vansplinter, 4:43

132—Matt Henrich S p. William Goldstein, 0:20

138—Matt Brielmeier S p. by forfeit

145—Eddie Hummel S tf. Jack Condello, (16-0, 4:31)

152—Nate Bischoff S md. Chris Siller, 13-0

160—Evan Graczyk S d. Aaron Phillips, 7-3

170—Colle Velardi s d. Dominick Fraulo, 8-1

182—Vincent Dallicardillo C md. Tyler Chase, 19-5

195—Nicholas Sura C d. Stephen Jennings 5-1

220—Reilly O’Boyle S d. Cosmo Zaccaro, 9-6

285—Kyle Flynn C p. Patrick Fulginiti, 1:00.

Records—Southern 2-0; Central 2-0.

Girls swimming

From Thursday

No. 5 Southern Reg. 118, Brick Twp. 51

At Neptune Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay—S (Mohini Jani, Payton Nork, Jessica Paulillo, Lauren Pascucci) 2:12.62

200 Freestyle—Shae Centanni S 2:17.08

200 IM— Camilla DiGiacinto S 2:41.62

50 Freestyle—Emma Mills S 28.34

100 Butterfly—Amanda Mology B 1:05.81

100 Freestyle— Haley Skimmons S 1:02.65

400 Freestyle—Mology B 5:57.57

200 Freestyle Relay—S (Shae Centanni, Brooke Boyd, Mills, Skimmons) 1:53.23

100 Backstroke—Phoebe Sprague S 1:10.01

100 Breaststroke—Jessica Paulillo S 1:20.64

400 Freestyle Relay— S (Mills, Skimmons, Hallie Gallagher, DiGiacinto) 4:15.91

Records—Southern 5-0.

Boys swimming

From Thursday

No. 5 Southern Reg. 132, Brick Twp. 33

At Neptune Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay—S (Luke Plesniarski, Caleb Westpy, Lukas Davis, Sean Kahl) 2:02.68

200 Freestyle—Jacob Werner S 2:10.81

200 IM—Sean White S 2:09.83

50 Freestyle—Kristian Werner S 23.32

100 Butterfly—Beck Jaffe S 59.51

100 Freestyle—J. Werner S 56.36

500 Freestyle— Matt Adams S 5:37.85

200 Freestyle Relay—S (Cole Nemes, Jaffe, J. Werner, Davis) 1:40.94

100 Backstroke—K. Werner S 1:03.51

100 Breaststroke—Westpy S 1:13.74

400 Freestyle Relay—S (K. Werner, Bryan Kahl, Sean Kahl, J. Werner) 3:48.54

Records—Southern 5-0; Brick 0-5.

No. 9 Vineland 110, Buena Reg. 58

At St. Augustine Prep, yards (coed meet)

200 Medley Relay—V (RJ Franceschini, Isabela Saltar, Ava Levari, Will Delgado) 2:01.05

200 Freestyle—Michael Giardino V 1:55.48

200 IM—Levari V 2:27.18

50 Freestyle—Franceschini V 26.17

100 Butterfly—Noah Jones V 56.94

100 Freestyle—Jackson Marcello-Tubertini B 59.83

500 Freestyle—Jason Wheeler V 6:13.82

200 Freestyle Relay—V (Michael Pantalione, Levari, Mason Ganci, Alaina Merighi) 1:48.56

100 Backstroke—Veronica Butler B 1:08.59

100 Breaststroke—Delgado V 1:12.72

400 Freestyle Relay—B (Austin Wokock, Butler, Aiden Santoro, Marcello-Tubertini) 4:11.46

Records—Vineland 5-0.

